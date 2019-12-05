FORT WAYNE — A New Haven man has been charged in an Oct. 19 crash that led to the death of a Kendallville college student.
Nicholas A. Goyal, 37, faces charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense. He also faces three counts of reckless driving relating to the incident.
Police and medics were called just after 9 p.m. Oct. 19 to Coliseum Boulevard at Executive Boulevard, between Lima and Goshen roads, on a report of a crash. Police said a Buick LaCrosse T-boned a Mazda CX-7 when the SUV turned onto Coliseum Boulevard from a Subway restaurant.
Andrew Carpenter, 21, of Kendallville died 10 days later as a result of injuries suffered in the crash. A college baseball player at Indiana Tech, Carpenter had been riding in the back seat of the SUV.
A portable breath test showed Goyal had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.24% at the time of the crash, according to court documents, three times the legal limit of 0.08%.
A warrant for Goyal’s arrest was issued Nov. 26.
