Island Vibe at Cottage Event Center

The beach party sound of Jimmy Buffet and the Caribbean will fill the stage as tropical music duo Island Vibe returns New Year’s Eve to Roanoke’s Cottage Event Center. The event, which includes appetizers and dinner, is a fundraiser for Oak Hill Farm.
Tickets are $49 and may be purchased by phone at 260-483-3508. Tickets are also available at John’s Meat Market in Roanoke, online at cottageeventcenter.com or from Oak Hill Farm.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner begins at 6:30 and the music starts at 7:15, going until 10 p.m.
Island Vibe is a popular party band from Fort Wayne featuring steel drummer and percussionist Doug Laughlin and guitarist Rod Bowers from Huntington. The duo performs throughout Indiana, Ohio and Michigan at platforms ranging from the Three Rivers Festival to Put-in-Bay. The group boasts a repertoire of over 600 songs, giving them the ability to customize their song list on the spot for any audience. This will be their first public appearance at the Cottage Event Center, but they have performed for a number of private parties at the venue.
In a statemen, The Cottage said the “trop rock” genre has always been popular at the venue, from their very first concert in 2012 by Buffet tribute artist Captn Jac to Michigan duo Two Dudes In Flip Flops.
Walnut Hill Catering will prepare the meal. A cash bar will also be available.
