FORT WAYNE — The Homestead gymnastics team edged out Bishop Dwenger to secure its second sectional title in a row Saturday at Concordia High School. The Spartans scored a collective 109.925 points to best the Saints’ 109.050, followed by Carroll in third with 105.900. All three teams will advance to the Huntington North regional on Saturday.
Homestead freshman Gianna Zirille was the top all-around gymnast Saturday, scoring 38.275 points, while Dwenger’s Emma Doyle placed second with 36.950. Four seniors rounded out the top six — Concordia’s Regan Twomey in third (36.750), Homestead’s Megan Carr in fourth (36.075), Carroll’s McKinley Carroll in fifth (35.700) and Wayne’s Erica Xayarath in sixth (35.200).
Zirille was the champion in all four events Saturday, scoring 9.700 on vault, 9.575 on the upright bars, 9.500 on the balance beam and 9.500 in the floor exercise. Carr placed third on beam, fifth on floor, ninth on vault and 10th on bars for the Spartans. Homestead led all teams on vault, beam and floor.
Doyle was Dwenger’s only all-around gymnast to place Saturday, leading the Saints in fourth on beam (9.125) and bars (9.200). The Saints’ Ava Stahl scored a team-high 9.475 on vault, and senior Rachel Landstoffer scored 9.450 points on the floor for second overall.
McKinley Carroll, a senior who has fought injuries since last season, led Carroll in fifth on beam (8.950), seventh on vault (9.150) and ninth on floor (9.100). She also placed ninth on bars. Junior Julia Goodine earned a team-high 9.425 on bars for second overall.
Twomey, a senior at Concordia, led the Cadets in third on bars (9.425), fourth on vault (9.450), eighth on beam (8.750) and eighth on floor (9.125). Concordia sophomore Madison Dellinger placed 12th all-around with 32.675 points. The Cadets finished in fifth Saturday, scoring a collective 96.575 points on the afternoon.
Northrop’s Asharia Winston also grabbed a regional qualification on the beam, scoring 8.800 points to tie Dwenger’s Landstoffer for sixth in the event. Winston placed seventh all-around with 34.225 points. Northrop finished fourth in the team standings, scoring 102.950 points.
The Huntington North regional begins at noon Saturday. That meet also includes qualifiers from the Wawasee sectional.
