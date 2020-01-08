A Fort Wayne church will visit a Cincinnati museum as part of a continuing focus on racial justice.
Unitarian Universalist Church is accepting riders on the Saturday, Jan. 11, bus trip to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. Seats are just $20.
The church’s Racial Justice team had been studying the subject for about a year and a half before taking a bus trip to Alabama in June. There, they visited Selma, Montgomery and Birmingham. There are so many museums in those cities that were central to the civil rights struggle, said Jean Phillips, one of about 20 members of the Racial Justice team. “It was a meaningful trip. To see firsthand the suffering that was endured was just amazing. We saw how much more work there is to be done, and we got to experience the history, and not just read about it,” Phillips said. “As a follow-up to that, we wanted to learn more about the Underground Railroad.”
About 15 seats remained available as of Jan. 4. To reserve a seat, contact Phillips at jeanann1201@gmail.com.
The bus will depart at 8 a.m. from the church at 5310 Old Mill Road in Fort Wayne. Lunch will be available in Cincinnati, but participants are encouraged to eat breakfast before boarding. Riders will be on their own for dinner after the bus returns at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit the museum website at freedomcenter.org.
