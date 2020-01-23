A freezing fundraiser for the Special Olympics is seeing some heat behind it this winter.
The Polar Plunge for the Special Olympics — the 12th annual in Fort Wayne (and 22nd annual in Indiana) — will be Feb. 8 at a new location that will offer more parking space for spectators and changing facilities for the plungers.
And not only will there be more people taking an ice-cold dip in a local waterway to raise money, but in-town sponsors are picking up the slack, as well, according to one local organizer.
“Between the sponsor uptick, and the higher number of plungers, things are looking up this year,” said Jake Pickett, an event chair for the Plunge.
While the previous five plunges were done at Metea County Park, this year’s event will happen at Camp Red Cedar in northern Fort Wayne. Located at 3900 Hursh Road, the 57-acre camp offers a large beachfront for the actual plunge, as well as an indoor lodge and changing facilities.
The event raises money for the Special Olympics organization by getting groups of people — either as individuals or in teams — to pledge money to take a dip in ice-cold winter water and prove they are, as the organizers put it, “freezin’ for a reason.”
Cash raised then goes to support Special Olympics, a group that’s been around for decades, helping youngsters with all manner of disabilities. According to Polar Plunge statistics, more than 17,000 athletes participate in Special Olympics of some form in Indiana each year.
In the Special Olympics, disabled athletes compete in a variety of track and field games, with each athlete receiving an award for competing, no matter how they finish.
“First and foremost, this is a day for Special Olympics athletes,” Pickett said. “It’s a chance for them to do something people told them that they couldn’t do. We like to call it more like a Moment than an Olympics.”
Pickett noted that the money gathered through events like this helps the group immeasurably, as it helps pay for everything needed, from equipment, to refs, to buying trophies and awards for the winners, all at no cost to the athletes themselves.
“They (the athletes) can just come and not worry about money,” Pickett said, “they can just have fun.”
Sponsors for the event include Sweetwater, Strahm Group, Northern Indiana Beer Trail, I.U. Health, Steel Dynamics, Star Financial, PHP and Fort Wayne Metals.
Last year, the program featured 80 folks taking an icy dip for the charity; this year, about 145 people already have signed up, according to Pickett. The event exceeded its goal of raising $27,000 last year, and is on pace this year to rake in about $32,000, Pickett said.
He added that having companies’ workers volunteer for the event doesn’t just help the plunge, but the workers and businesses, as well.
“People come out to the plunge once and they become volunteers on their own. It’s just a great way to expose people at your company to this great event,” said Pickett, a 39-year-old marketing manager with Sweetwater.
Registration for the event begins about 10 a.m., and the official plunging usually kicks off about noon, Pickett said.
After the plunge, plungers and spectators will be able to enjoy the free “After Splash Bash,” where they’ll get to partake in food, beverages, music, door prizes, and a silent auction to benefit the charity.
All one needs to do to become a plunger is to register online at www.soindiana.org/polar-plunge, raise a minimum of $75 in pledges, and show up at Camp Red Cedar, located north of Union Chapel, between Coldwater and Tonkel roads, on the morning of Feb. 8.
Also for $75, a virtual plunger can “get the thrill of the chill” by raising funds and attending the event but not actually taking the plunge.
The Fort Wayne plunge invites eams from across Special Olympics Indiana Area 3, consisting of Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley counties.
For more information, contact Jake Pickett at (260) 402-9633, follow the event’s Facebook page or visit its website at www.soindiana.org/polar-plunge.
High schools are invited to enter teams in the High School Polar Plunge North, also at Camp Red Cedar, on Friday, Feb. 7. Launched last year in Indianapolis, the high school plunge has been expanded to other sites in 2020.
