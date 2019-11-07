8. Nov.
Fish and tenderloin fry: Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne. 4:30-7 p.m. $9 adults, $5 children. All-you-can-eat fish and pork tenderloin with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee. Full-service bar available with German and domestic beer, wine and other beverages and soft drinks. Live German music. Sponsored by Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor.
Veterans free breakfast: The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Community Center, 233 W. Main St., Fort Wayne. 8:30 a.m. Musical entertainment will be provided by the American Legion Band of Fort Wayne. Stay after for bingo. Veterans can register with a guest by calling 260-427-6460 by Nov. 1.
9. Nov.
10th annual Deaf Festival and Craft Show: Allen County Fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Hog roast with pulled pork sandwiches, many crafts and Amish pies for sale. Free parking. Entrance fee. Proceeds go to improvements for the deaf. For information call Ducky Dunten.
Craft bazaar and bake sale: Martini Lutheran Church, 333 E. Moeller Road, New Haven. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. A light breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase. For table reservations contact Barb Johnson at 260-414-0271.
Pancake and sausage breakfast: Leo Masonic Lodge 224, 13711 Leo Road, Leo-Cedarville. 7-11 a.m. $7.
Holiday boutique: Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church, 10145 Maysville Road, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Proceeds from the sale benefit Family Ministries. Food available for purchase.
Sports card and collectibles show: Ramada plaza center and travel hotel (formerly the Hotel Fort Wayne) 305 E. Washington Center Road. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. For information, contact Brian Mayne at 260-824-4867, mcscards@icloud.com or on Facebook at @Fortwaynebaswballcardshow.
Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market: Parkview Field at the corner of Douglas Avenue and Webster Street. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. weekly. The only year-round farmers market in northeast Indiana. Free event with free parking.
Building Biodiversity: The Art and the Science: 7:30 a.m..-4:15 p.m. Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. Indiana Native Plant Society annual conference is a full day’s immersion in native plants. The public is invited. Cost is $75 for INPS members; $90 for nonmembers; and $35 for students.
11. Nov.
The Civil War Round Table of North East Indiana: Allen County Public Library, Conference Room C. 6:30 p.m. The Towpath Players will present Civil War Music. For more information, contact Dick Tagtmeyer at 260-745-1081, or send email to CWRTNEI@aol.com.
16. Nov.
14th Annual Christmas Mart at Park Edelweiss: 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Christmas shopping with the flavor of a German Christkindelmart in two stories of vendors. German bratwurst, chips, Gluhwein (hot, spiced wine) and German baked goods sold. Sponsored by the Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor. St. Nikolaus visiting 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for photos.
Marine Corps League Detachment No. 14353 breakfast: VFW Jim Eby Post 857, 2202 W. Main St., Fort Wayne. 8-11 a.m. Pancakes, sausage, omelets, biscuits and gravy, coffee and orange juice. $5 per person; $10 all-you-can-eat pancakes. Open to the public.
Christmas Bazaar & Sale: Emmaus Lutheran Church, School & Preschool, 8626 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sponsored by the Women’s Guild. Shop for handmade craft and gift items, home-baked goodies and independent home business products. Buy a chance for a door prize and receive a cup of hot cider. Listen to the Emmaus Lutheran School handbell choir and middle school choir. Concessions include sloppy Joes and pulled pork sandwiches.
Just Dinner fundraiser: Parkview Mirro Center for Research and innovation, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne, 6 p.m. $50. This is an opportunity for supporters to hear what 2019 has brought and what Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network plans for the future. The evening includes raffle, silent auction, live music and dinner. Get tickets at Eventbrite.com. Learn more about the organization at ihnfamily.org.
17. Nov.
Summit City Singers: First Presbyterian Theater, 300 W. Wayne St., Fort Wayne. 2 p.m. The Summit City Singers presents its 2019 Fall Concert Series with the theme “Holiday Movie Music.” Free. Donations accepted. For more information on joining or about concerts, contact Judy King at 260-413-5883 or tjking1812@frontier.com.
19. Nov.
Summit City Singers: Coventry Meadows Assisted Living & Garden Homes, 7843 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. The Summit City Singers presents its 2019 Fall Concert Series with the theme “Holiday Movie Music.” Free. Donations accepted.
22. Nov.
Summit City Singers: Towne House Retirement Center, 2209 St. Joe Center Road, Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. The Summit City Singers presents its 2019 Fall Concert Series with the theme “Holiday Movie Music.” Free. Donations accepted.
1. Dec.
Summit City Singers: Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road, Fort Wayne. 3 p.m. The Summit City Singers presents its 2019 Fall Concert Series with the theme “Holiday Movie Music.” Free. Donations accepted.
3. Dec.
Summit City Singers: Kingston Care Center, 1010 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. The Summit City Singers presents its 2019 Fall Concert Series with the theme “Holiday Movie Music.” Free. Donations accepted.
7. Dec.
Craft bazaar and cookie walk: Lifeway Wesleyan Church, 7722 Moeller Road, Fort Wayne. 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Shop 40-plus vendors with homemade and unique crafts and support local talent. Breakfast and lunch are available for purchase. Dozens of homemade cookies are offered for sale.
Christmas Craft Fair: Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Homemade décor, wreaths, gifts, crafts, artisan jewelry and rosaries, drawings, treats and more.
8. Dec.
Christmas with Selah:Rhinehart Music Center at Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne. 6 p.m. Tickets $15-$35. Visit trinitycommunications.org for details. The Indiana Wesleyan University Chorale joins the contemporary Christian vocal trio in concert.
10. Dec.
Holiday concert: Rhinehart Music Center at Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne. Downbeat is 7:30 p.m. The Fort Wayne Area Community Band will present its annual holiday concert. Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and Purdue students are free with ID. Free parking is available in the garage across from the Music Center. The program will include classic holiday works like “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey, “I Saw Three Ships,” “Jing, Jing Jingle,” “On That Night All Was Silent,” “Sleigh Ride,” a couple of medleys, Two 16{sup}th{/sup} Century Carols and “Minor Alterations Christmas Through the Looking Glass.”
Summit City Singers: Golden Years Homestead, 8300 Maysville Road, Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. The Summit City Singers presents its 2019 Fall Concert Series with the theme “Holiday Movie Music.” Free. Donations accepted.
