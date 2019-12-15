FORT WAYNE — Summit Athletic Conference play continued Friday night with Homestead’s girls basketball team picking up a huge win over Bishop Dwenger’s Lady Saints, 61-15, to continue their undefeated season.
The Spartans (7-0, 4-0 SAC) shut down the Saints (8-3, 2-3 SAC) the entire second quarter while widening the lead to 34-8 at the half.
Despite quick points early in the second half, the Saints could not find the basket and gave up multiple turnovers, scoring just 11 points in the third-quarter, 49-11.
Fourth-quarter action was just as painful for the Saints, who were held to just four more points as the Spartans ended the misery with a final score of 61-15.
