Dance teams from Homestead High School and Summit and Woodside middle schools performed in exhibition Saturday while visiting schools vied for placements at the 22nd annual Homestead Dance Invitational.
Dancers competed as teams, ensembles, small ensembles, duets and as individuals, in jazz, hip hop and pom.
Homestead’s Champions Together dance team joined in the celebration of the art. Homestead dance coach Britney Lombardo said to her knowledge Homestead is the first school in the state to organize a Champions Together dance team, in which students of varied abilities unite as a team.
“The Champions Together team is something that is very close to my heart,” Lombardo said in an email. “I have been wanting to go back to school to add on special education to my license. I am hoping to do so once my youngest child is in school. I would love to have a dance class or dance therapy class period here at Homestead, specifically for special needs. Jen Bay, assistant principal and director of the SACS dance program, and I started thinking how awesome it would be to start a Champions Together team for dance. Homestead has a basketball program, flag football program and track so I figured why not dance. The special needs teacher here, Rachel Radloff, and I met two weeks ago and came up with a plan. Her students come into my Dance 3 varsity class period every Tuesday and Thursday and we have a dance class together. This year the goal is to inspire other Indiana schools who participate in IHSDTA to get on board and start a team of their own.”
“We have made a link of the routine we did and sent it out to all members of IHSDTA,” she continued. “The schools who start a team will teach their Champions Together team the same routine. On March 14 at our state finals we will have all participating schools in their school colors and our special needs dancers will perform the routine together. My long-term goal will be to start a division in IHSDTA for special needs students so that they get the opportunity to also compete, receive critiques and awards.”
“I was so happy to see how many of our community members and high school students came out to the competition to specifically support our Champions Together team,” Lombardo said. “This was something I will never forget!
“The energy in the gym every time the Homestead dancers took the floor was exhilarating we are so thankful to everyone who came out just to support our program!”
After final dances, as judges tallied scores for awards, the host school welcomed each of its senior dancers back to the gym and introduced each dancer and parents.
“We have seven wonderful seniors in our program,” Lombardo said in an email. “Shannon Asiala, Paige Bransteter, Aubrey Couch, Sophie Kalakay, Sydney Lawhead, Imani Miller and Azure Werhle.”
Watch for full results and find updates on other dance competitions at ihsdta.org.
PHOTOS BY JANE SNOW AND GARTH SNOW
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.