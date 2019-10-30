Homestead High School’s Spartan Alliance finished fifth overall in the Bands of America Super Regional competition over the weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The Spartans took the field in preliminary competition the afternoon of Oct. 25. They were one of 85 marching bands from across the Midwest to perform.
Homestead made it to the finals the evening of Oct. 26 as one of the top 14 bands selected.
