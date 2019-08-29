August 16
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
Woodburn
14:26 Vandalism to a vehicle, 5100 block of Bull Rapids Road.
August 17
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
00:06 EMS assist, 10100 block of Stuckey Lane.
00:35 Suspicious person at Grabill and Schwartz roads.
Woodburn
2 extra patrols
21:07 Domestic, 23000 block of Woodburn Road.
21:58 Traffic stop, Woodburn Road at Burnwood Place.
August 18
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
Woodburn
No reports
August 19
Leo-Cedarville
1 extra patrol
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
15:25 Eviction, 22100 block of Maple Court.
18:50 Civil investigation, 21700 block of Woodburn Road.
August 20
Leo-Cedarville
5 extra patrols
07:41 Traffic stop at Amstutz and Hosler roads.
07:48 Reckless driving, 14600 block of Amstutz Road.
09:30 Property damage crash, 9800 block of Saint Joseph Street.
19:12 Domestic, 9700 block of Manning Street.
Woodburn
No reports
August 21
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
10:51 Hit-skip crash, 12800 block of Main Street
17:27 Traffic stop, Hosler and Amstutz roads
18:03 Traffic stop, 10100 block of Hosler Road
Woodburn
No reports
August 22
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
02:13 Audible alarm, 10400 block of Main Street
13:27 Juvenile investigation, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
15:35 Animal investigation, 12800 block of Ewing Street
Woodburn
18:48 Battery, 22700 block of Overmeyer Street
22:41 Audible alarm, 21900 block of Hickory Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.