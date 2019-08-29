August 16

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

Woodburn

14:26 Vandalism to a vehicle, 5100 block of Bull Rapids Road.

August 17

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

00:06 EMS assist, 10100 block of Stuckey Lane.

00:35 Suspicious person at Grabill and Schwartz roads.

Woodburn

2 extra patrols

21:07 Domestic, 23000 block of Woodburn Road.

21:58 Traffic stop, Woodburn Road at Burnwood Place.

August 18

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

Woodburn

No reports

August 19

Leo-Cedarville

1 extra patrol

Woodburn

1 extra patrol

15:25 Eviction, 22100 block of Maple Court.

18:50 Civil investigation, 21700 block of Woodburn Road.

August 20

Leo-Cedarville

5 extra patrols

07:41 Traffic stop at Amstutz and Hosler roads.

07:48 Reckless driving, 14600 block of Amstutz Road.

09:30 Property damage crash, 9800 block of Saint Joseph Street.

19:12 Domestic, 9700 block of Manning Street.

Woodburn

No reports

August 21

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

10:51 Hit-skip crash, 12800 block of Main Street

17:27 Traffic stop, Hosler and Amstutz roads

18:03 Traffic stop, 10100 block of Hosler Road

Woodburn

No reports

August 22

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

02:13 Audible alarm, 10400 block of Main Street

13:27 Juvenile investigation, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

15:35 Animal investigation, 12800 block of Ewing Street

Woodburn

18:48 Battery, 22700 block of Overmeyer Street

22:41 Audible alarm, 21900 block of Hickory Street

