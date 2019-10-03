FORT WAYNE — Charles Tranter, 35, of Woodburn, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady on Sept. 4, 2019, after pleading guilty to the receipt of material involving the sexual exploitation of minors, announced U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II.
Tranter was sentenced to a total of 60 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.
According to documents in the case, an indictment was filed against Tranter on March 22, 2017, charging him with the receipt of material involving the sexual exploitation of minors from July 2012 through October 2015. During this time, Tranter amassed more than 600 images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force. This case was handled by Assistant United States Attorney Lesley J. Miller Lowery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.