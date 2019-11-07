Oct. 26
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
13:18 Property damage crash, SR 1 at Amstutz Road
Woodburn
No reports
Oct. 27
Leo-Cedarville
No reports
Woodburn
No reports
Oct. 28
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
15:10 911 hang up, 14700 block of Ridgecrest Drive
15:44 Juvenile locked inside vehicle, 9700 block of Lake Shore Drive
15:46 Juvenile investigation, 10500 block of Main Street
19:35 Traffic stop at Schwartz and Grabill roads
21:35 Fight, 9700 block of Manning Street
22:53 Suspicious at Black and Main streets
Woodburn
No reports
Oct. 29
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
