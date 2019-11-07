Oct. 26

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

13:18 Property damage crash, SR 1 at Amstutz Road

Woodburn

No reports

Oct. 27

Leo-Cedarville

No reports

Woodburn

No reports

Oct. 28

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

15:10 911 hang up, 14700 block of Ridgecrest Drive

15:44 Juvenile locked inside vehicle, 9700 block of Lake Shore Drive

15:46 Juvenile investigation, 10500 block of Main Street

19:35 Traffic stop at Schwartz and Grabill roads

21:35 Fight, 9700 block of Manning Street

22:53 Suspicious at Black and Main streets

Woodburn

No reports

Oct. 29

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

