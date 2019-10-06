CARMEL — Coaches have hunches.
Saturday, Homestead coach Jeff Jehl saw those premonitions confirmed as the Spartans claimed the IHSAA girls golf state championship at Prairie View Golf Course in Carmel, a 5,864-yard course.
Homestead posted a 12-stroke victory to knock-off defending state champ Evansville North, 605-617.
During the 36-hole match, five Spartan golfers made par 101 times, seven more than Evansville North. The third-place team, Zionsville, was a steep 30 strokes behind Homestead.
Three Spartan golfers finished in the top 10 – the most of any squad in the field of 15 teams.
Homestead was led by Madison Dabagia. Just a sophomore, she finished in second place. Saturday, she shot a two-under-par 72 for a two-day total of 145. Not a bad recovery for a golfer who bogeyed five holes for the two-day event.
As for Jehl, he saw it early for his squad.
Sure, he’s had teams make it to the state finals – the last four to be precise.
But this one was different.
A hint here and there — a few clues that foreshadow something others don’t see.
The 2019 season ended up as a very special one for the Homestead girls golf team.
“I knew from the very beginning,” Jehl reflected on the impression the team made by their play and their attitude in their first outing – Homestead Invitational, “Not only did we put up a good number, my five girls playing varsity were working together, practicing together – they just love each other. Once I saw that spark, that team chemistry, I just knew we were going to have something special.”
He said it came from a summer of practice and time together. They bonded and committed to each other.
He also saw it in the decision-making of his team.
“Ninety percent of the time I would ask them what they wanted to do. They did exactly what I would have told them to do.”
Much of the team’s success is thanks to the influence of Morgan Dabagia. The senior spent time with younger players, doing her own coaching and investing in teammates.
That same unselfishness garnered her the state tournament’s mental attitude award while finishing in third place, just behind her younger sister.
Credit a great game plan, based on carefully respecting a tough course, carefully waiting for the right time to attack holes, while not being too confident against an unforgiving design.
A plan Jehl confided, may have been their best strategy and execution of the season.
The seventh-year coach said it was about understanding the challenging course and more importantly, keeping it in perspective – playing each hole on its own.
“Prairie View is much different than any course we’ve played. If you make a mistake, it can turn into a double or triple bogey. Par is a great score on any hole on that course,” Jehl explained.
Other teams didn’t take the same approach and were punished for being too ambitious.
It was simple course management. Jehl said Madison Dabagia’s steady play gave the Spartans breathing room.
“She came in a little over after the first day, but she didn’t get greedy. We just talked about one shot at a time.”
Homestead sophomore Simone Senk placed ninth with a 153, followed by junior Megan Joder with a 169 and senior Olivia Render with a 172.
With only two seniors on the title-winning squad, it is likely the Spartans will end up back at Carmel next season.
