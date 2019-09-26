FORT WAYNE — By the age of 10, most kids are mastering multiplication tables, digging into chapter books, playing video games and cruising around on bikes in their spare time. At 10 years old, Sammie Vance has created an international movement to help kids spread kindness, been featured on national television, has written a book and received several national awards.
Vance’s achievements got off to a start in the summer of 2017, before she entered third grade, when she was just 8 years old. She attended vacation Bible school where she saw a video about Buddy Benches. The Buddy Bench concept designates a special bench on a playground where a child can go sit when they are feeling lonely, signaling to other kids that they need someone to play with. The bench can also serve as a safe spot for bullied children, letting an adult know that a child may be in need of assistance.
As a child who sometimes felt very shy, Vance thought that her elementary school playground would be a great place for a Buddy Bench. She came home and shared the idea with her mother, Heidi Vance. The two began thinking of ways to make the bench a reality, and Heidi recalled hearing of a company that made products using recycled plastic caps and lids. The Evansville, Indiana, company, Green Tree Plastics, could manufacture a bench from the recycled materials for approximately $250.
At Heidi’s suggestion, Sammie then made an appointment with her school principal, where she pitched the idea of installing a Buddy Bench. The project received approval, Sammie marketed the idea of collecting caps and lids for recycling to her schoolmates, and the school’s PTO joined in to make the project a reality. Within two months, Vance had collected 1,200 pounds of caps and lids, enough to acquire three Buddy Benches for Haley Elementary School, with extra caps to pass along to other schools who wanted to start their own Buddy Bench projects.
Heidi Vance, proud of her daughter’s achievements, shared the story on social media. The story quickly went viral, and local media covered the project. Sammie’s story spread across the nation. Social media sites chronicled their activities, and Sammie’s story, according to Heidi, has had more than 40 million views. Actor Reese Witherspoon tweeted about Sammie, and NBC hosted Sammie and Heidi on “The Today Show,” flying them to New York City for a live appearance. UPS featured Sammie in a national commercial, produced in New York, that aired on YouTube and Instagram. Sammie and Buddy Benches gained national and international notoriety.
Action for Nature, Inc., a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, learned about Sammie’s recycling efforts. They reached out to Sammie and Heidi, encouraging them to submit an application for the organization’s “International Young Eco-Hero Awards.” The awards program, started in 2003, encourages young people around the world to “take personal action to nurture and protect a healthy environment.” Award winners receive cash prizes, a certificate of recognition and public recognition for creative environmental projects they have done.
Vance completed an application, explaining her project and how it benefitted the environment. A panel of judges, including experts in environmental science, biology and education, evaluated the applications and conducted phone interviews with the children. Applications were submitted from all over the world. Vance won second place in the 8-12 age category for the competition, earning a $400 cash prize. She is using her cash award to help save for the purchase of a ThinkPad.
Since her initial efforts, Vance, with the help of area Walgreen’s stores, has been able to collect more than 15,000 pounds of lids and caps to help other schools acquire Buddy Benches. Seventy-five schools in Indiana have received benches, including elementary schools in the Fort Wayne Community Schools district. With the assistance of a shipping fund established by UPS in her name, Vance was able to deliver three benches to a school on Staten Island, New York. The fund has also allowed Vance to help 13 groups in 12 states with the transportation fees for shipping caps and benches.
Vance said the best part of the last two years has been meeting new people.
“I never thought it would get this big, but I learned that you don’t have to be an adult to make a difference,” she said. “You can be a kid, too.”
The future continues to look bright for the Vance family, which also includes dad, Jeremy; brothers Aaron, 12, and John, 8; and sister Dannie, 6. Although her siblings might display “a little jealousy from time to time,” the whole family is proud of Sammie’s achievements, Heidi said. The Vance parents have promised that the entire family will go on the next big trip that comes about through the Buddy Bench project.
Vance has made several speaking engagements, averaging one or two a month. She received a certificate of excellence from the City of Fort Wayne, and sought campaign advice from Mayor Tom Henry for her potential run for mayor of her class at Junior Achievement’s Biz Town. Bravery Magazine, a quarterly print publication for kids featuring strong female role models, recently featured Vance as a “Brave Kid.”
Both mom and daughter spend many hours serving as consultants for Buddy Bench projects around the world. They are currently working with a Kiwanis organization in the Los Angeles area that wants to acquire 500 benches over the next five years. Sammie now has a literary agent, and Heidi and Sammie have co-written a book about inspiring other kids to make a difference in the world.
“Sammie has grown in confidence, and stayed humble,” Heidi said. “She’s got a big heart.”
