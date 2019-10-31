FORT WAYNE — Mayor Tom Henry made it clear he won’t rest on his laurels if he is elected to his fourth term in office.
Promising to “get a little bolder,” he spoke to the Rotary Club of Fort Wayne on Oct. 28 about his focus for the next four years, assuming he gets reelected.
Rotary is a nonpartisan organization that invites local candidates to speak to the organization. On Oct. 21, Tim Smith, Republican candidate for mayor, spoke to Rotary.
Henry said over the past 12 years as mayor he has focused on the basic services the city provides, such as public safety, infrastructure, downtown, the park system city utilities and more. He said his staff is experienced and well-trained to handle the basics. “Rest assured, we’re hitting on all cylinders,” Henry said.
“We’ve been preparing all these areas for the future as well,” he said. “I could sit back and do nothing because it’s all taken care of by my staff.”
But that’s not what he plans to do.
He has four areas he wants to focus on:
Health of the community: “My friends, we eat too much,” Henry said. “We should be able to address food deserts in our community.”
Everyone should have easy access to grocery stores offering healthy fare, not just convenience stores, which mostly sell junk food.
And because obesity often causes Type 2 diabetes, he would like to see the number of people with that diagnosis start to go down.
Another health issue he’d like to address is smoking. “We also smoke too much,” he said. “We shouldn’t be smoking at all.” Added to that is the new concern about the health effects of vaping.
Finally, he wants to reduce the infant mortality rate in Fort Wayne, which he says “is truly unacceptable.”
Embracing the arts: Henry cited the huge murals painted on downtown buildings and alleys, especially the one on the side of 816 Pint & Slice on Calhoun Street, as an example of how public art can bring people together. The city transformed the alley into a colorful spot to hang out, with benches, tables and chairs for sitting. “People are eating in the alleys,” Henry said, “Before we tried to hide (the alleys). Now we’re embracing them.” He also spoke of a longtime dream he’d like to see get off the ground: a true arts campus that would bring in visitors and be one-of-a-kind in the Midwest.
New sources of energy: Henry would like to see less reliance on fossil fuels and believes we have a moral obligation to pass on a healthy planet to future generations. He cited as an example putting solar panels on government buildings for energy savings.
Trail system: His fourth focus, if he gets reelected, is to continue growing the trail system, specifically connecting it to other trails in the area. The ultimate goal would be a continuous trail system from Pokagon State Park in Steuben County to Oubache State Park in Wells County.
”That’s my dream for the next four years,” he said, concluding his speech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.