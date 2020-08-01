The Allen County Department of Health reported Saturday that another 68 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,590. The county has reported 158 deaths since March 22.
The number of new cases is the second-highest report since daily reporting began. The highest daily report was 79 new cases on May 30. As of that report, the Allen County COVID-19 death toll stood at 71.
The ACDH website shows nine COVID-19 test sites available in Allen County. Get details at allencountyhealth.com.
The Indiana State Department of Health announced Saturday that 989 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 67,122 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 2,771 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of six over the previous day. Another 200 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
