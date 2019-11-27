Jason Shanks, president of the OSV Institute, has been appointed as a director on the Development Committee of the University of Saint Francis Board of Trustees.
Before joining OSV Institute as president, Shanks served as chief executive officer of Catholic Charities of Southeast Michigan.
Directors at USF are individuals whose expertise and interests make them excellent candidates to serve on the university’s various board committees. The Development Committee of the board is responsible for making sure USF has a vigorous and appropriate fundraising program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.