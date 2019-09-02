LEO — Peyton Wall had another outstanding outing under the Friday night lights, leading Leo’s football team to its second win in as many weeks.
The senior running back rushed for 183 yards and 4 touchdowns Friday night, making way for a 33-13 Lions victory over Angola in the team’s home opener.
Wall averaged 8.7 yards in 21 carries Friday night, adding to an 83-yard performance by Mason Sheron, who also scored a touchdown for the Lions. Quarterback Jackson Barbour completed a perfect 4 of 4 passes for 44 yards in the win, and senior Peyton McHale led the receiver corps with a 22-yard catch on the night. The Lions recorded 357 total yards on offense, compared the Hornets’ 297.
Angola stuck to the run game as well, with Antonio Luevanos and Ryan Brandt each pushing in a touchdown on the night. Luevanos led the Hornets with 99 rushing yards on 15 carries. Quarterback Tucker Haselman completed 5 of 10 passes for 51 total yards. Haselman threw one interception, in the second quarter, which was caught by the Lions’ Rylan Crawford.
Gavin James led Leo’s defense with 9 solo tackles.
Leo’s offense moved the chains all night, successfully converting on more than 90 percent of its third-down attempts. The team didn’t punt the entire game, while the defense forced the Hornets to kick twice.
Leo is in a 5-way tie for first in the Northeast 8 Conference. The team has the second lowest points allowed after week 2, giving up just 13 to come in behind Norwell, who has given up just one touchdown so far.
The Lions will face the Knights on the road Friday. Norwell is coming off a 49-7 win over Heritage.
