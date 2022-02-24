After closing the show to the public in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mazuri Alpaca Owners Association Inc. National Alpaca Show will be returning to Fort Wayne.
It will run from March 18-20 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Adult admission fee is $5, and children age 10 and younger are admitted for free. A family of two adults and children under 18 will cost $10 to enter. On March 20, there is no entrance fee. Parking will cost $8.
For group rates, contact the AOA office at 402-437-8484.
The show will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m. on March 18 and 19. March 20 will be from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
AOA Executive Director Robin Gifford explained how Fort Wayne was chosen for this yearly show.
“We have been alternating for some time now between Fort Wayne and Denver, Colorado,” Gifford said. “Our biggest population of alpaca breeders and owners are in the Pacific Northwest and the Ohio, Pennsylvania, just that eastern area, so we go back and forth.”
Throughout the event weekend, handlers will lead their alpacas through an obstacle course, and there will be showmanship competitions and halter classes.
“You’re looking at alpacas in the ring, and they are separated by gender, color and age,” Gifford said. “They are looking at their confirmation. They are looking at their fiber to see different traits in their fiber and judging them that way.”
In a stall in the vendor area, patrons can expect to see a selfie booth with alpacas.
“They can take pictures with them, and the ones we put in there are very docile,” Gifford said. “Little, little kids can go in there and lead them around. They are very safe.”
Gifford revealed that people could walk through the stalls to see the alpacas, as most owners are welcoming and excited to explain more about their animals. There are two kinds of alpacas in the United States, according to Gifford — Suri and Huacaya.
Along with the alpaca show, vendors will sell products over the weekend. Gifford recommends buying alpaca socks.
“They are fantastic,” Gifford said. “They will be selling everything from clothing items to stuffed alpaca toys to finger puppets. I encourage everyone to come, and if they have never worn alpaca socks, buy some.”
Approximately 20 vendors will be in attendance.
Another event people can look forward to is alpaca yoga, which will be from noon-1 p.m. March 19.
“That is always fun because we do it in the arena, it is carpeted, and it’s clean on that side,” Gifford said. “We just ask that people bring their own mats. We go out in the arena and do yoga, and the alpacas are just roaming around. Sometimes they stop and lay down beside them.”
Handlers of the alpacas will sometimes provide food to feed the animals.
Another highlight of the event is the costume contest.
“That’s pretty fun because they dress up, and they write a little story. It’s a theme that’s read as they are coming into the arena that goes with their costume,” Gifford said.
Alpacas generally do not like to have items on their heads or feet, so they are partly judged on how the animals handle wearing the costume.
“I would encourage people to come and see what it is all about,” Gifford said. “Alpacas will make you smile. I don’t care who you are or what you’re going through. When you walk in and see those animals, you are going to smile.”
A silent auction will be available for those who would like to participate.
For more information, visit alpacanationals.com.
