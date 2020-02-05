Breastfeeding mothers now have a private place to nurse their babies or pump breast milk at Fort Wayne International Airport.
Dupont Hospital collaborated with the airport to create FWA’s first dedicated nursing pod.
Breastfeeding provides significant health benefits for both babies and mothers, but mothers often struggle to find a comfortable place to do it, according to a news release from Lutheran Health Network.
The nursing pod provides mothers with special accommodations to feed their child or pump. A diaper changing station is provided, and there is room in the pod for siblings.
Specially designed and fabricated by local company Jensen Cabinet Inc., the nursing pod is on the second floor of the secured side of the terminal building near the children’s play area.
“This concept allows us to enhance the traveling experience for all nursing mothers by providing a more dignified space to feed baby,” Lorenzo Suter, chief executive officer, Dupont Hospital, said in a news release. “When public places provide the proper accommodations with mothers in mind, it enhances the sense of support and attributes to a better overall experience.”
“We are happy to be able to provide traveling mothers with an exclusive, private option where they can step away and feel comfortable if they wish to utilize the space for nursing or pumping,” said Scott Hinderman, executive director, Fort Wayne International Airport.
