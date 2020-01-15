Heartland Sings will present its annual tribute to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Plymouth Congregational Church, 501 W. Berry St., Fort Wayne.
Heartland has established a tradition of paying homage to the civil rights leader's legacy.
This is a free presentation of the Plymouth Music Series.
"Uniting his inspiring words with the music of the civil rights movement, this dramatic musical program features the Rev. Bill McGill portraying Dr. King, guest speakers, the Vocal Artists of Heartland Sings, and Plymouth’s own Thee Combo," Heartland said in an announcement. Mikki White-Curry is the guest artist.
