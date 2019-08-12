FORT WAYNE — Homestead’s boys golf team carried on its culture of success this spring, advancing to the regional and sending one golfer to the state finals.
Head coach Michael Mazock is in his eighth year leading the Spartan linksters, marking much success in those eight years. Each year, his teams have advanced out of the sectional — half of those years, they’ve gone to state.
Though Homestead has a long history of success, this year was uncertain, as the team lost its top players.
“This is slightly better than expected, because we graduated our top three guys last year. I didn’t see a trip to the state finals in the cards,” Mazock said.
The team finished eight shots from advancing to state, and Adam DeLong was regional runner-up, sending him to the state finals as an individual.
Mazock said the Spartans strive to have an inclusive environment with the team. Making connections with teammates is more important than individual scoring for this team.
Mazock says the reason this is so important for the team is because when the season ends, the guys will continue to meet on the course and play against each other because they are close friends, not just teammates.
“The upperclassman make this happen by including the younger guys, just as it was done to them. We have a culture of development, and positivity,” Mazock said.
One of the team’s biggest successes last season was placing second at the Leo Invitational and making it out of sectionals and one player making it to state.
During the off-season, the Spartans will meet on their own when they have the free time and most guys play competitively across the region over the summer, which helps them to continue to improve and become better.
Mazock said what makes this team unique is its drive to compete every day. They never take a “relaxing day of practice” he said, and they constantly encourage new players so that they will develop.
