PORTLAND — New Haven’s football team took a commanding win at Jay County in the opening round of sectional play Friday, 47-7.
The Bulldogs’ defense only gave up one touchdown on the night — a 32-yard passing play just before halftime.
Meanwhile, the offense racked up seven touchdowns, including three in the first quarter.
Dre Wright opened the game with a 5-yard touchdown run. Then, Nijae Fields-Lewis caught a 46-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jakar Williams. Jamarr Hutchins scored the third TD of the quarter off a 45-yard reception play, making the score 21-0 after the first 12 minutes.
The Bulldogs’ offensive barrage slowed in the second quarter, with just one touchdown — a 12-yard run by Wright. At halftime, New Haven led 28-7.
New Haven put the game away in the third quarter, scoring three more times to earn a 33-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
Lamarr Hutchins caught a 5-yard touchdown pass, then Wright picked up his third touchdown off a 9-yard run. Quarterback Williams kept the ball for a 2-yard touchdown run of his own to make the score 47-7.
Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.
Williams completed 13 of 21 passes for a total of 231 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried the ball 110 yards of his own on nine attempts.
Jamarr Hutchins led the ground game with 70 rushing yards on two carries. Wright carried the ball six times for 57 yards, as well as his three touchdowns.
Fields-Lewis caught five passes for a total of 100 yards. Jamarr Hutchins had 78 reception yards on three catches.
In total, New Haven racked up an impressive 529 total offensive yards with 13 different players adding to that total.
Meanwhile, the defense held Jay County to just 142 offensive yards. New Haven had 22 first downs compared to Jay County’s seven.
Dasean Morgan led the team in tackles with nine, including a sack and two tackles for losses. Isaac Carswell added five tackles. Joshua Grigsby led the team in tackles for losses with three. He had four tackles overall. Lamarr Hutchins also recorded four tackles.
The Bulldogs (5-5) host Marion this Friday for the sectional semifinal game. The Giants are 7-2 with losses to West Lafayette and Lawrence North. Marion beat Wayne High School 48-19 last week.
In other Class 4A Sectional 20 action, Huntington North defeated South Side 37-20. The Vikings face Mississinewa in the semifinal game this Friday. Mississinewa has the best overall record in the sectional at 9-1, beating Delta 17-7 last week.
