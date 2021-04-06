East Allen County Schools has implemented a relatively new to Indiana strategy in its school system — social emotional learning.
In 2019, the district hired Heather Hunley as a coach, and in January, Molly Bernard stepped into the role. Bernard was a counselor at Southwick Elementary School for 15 years before beginning this position.
The district implemented this strategy at exactly the right time, according to Hunley.
“I started this position in the school year of 2019-2020,” Hunley said. “I was in this position for five or six months, and then COVID hit. We need these skills now more than ever. It brought to light the importance of them. If people didn’t believe in them before, they do now.”
Hunley said her background was in mental health and community advocacy before this position.
What is social emotional learning? Hunley discussed what elements social emotional learning encompasses.
“It’s really that process where we are strengthening and developing those skills that we would consider as part of our emotional intelligence,” Hunley said. “It really follows brain science. The fancy word is called educational neuroscience. The self-regulation piece, the ability to control our emotions, that is a huge part of social emotional learning.”
Hunley said that social emotional learning follows how the brain develops into one’s social awareness, how people respond to others’ needs, and how people feel and show empathy. She mentioned it also included how people connect with others and how people resolve conflicts. According to Hunley, there are many aspects of social emotional learning.
“I say all of that to say, anything that would involve any of those skills, Molly and I are able to provide resources for or activities or really just education on how the brain works,” Hunley said. “When we are having a lot of anxiety or that negative stress, we have the tools to regulate ourselves so we can actually learn and grow and remember things.”
An example Hunley gave was that if our brains are in a state of escalation, chaos or stress, we will not be able to access the other parts of our brains that allow us to use critical thinking skills.
According to Bernard, the position is multi-faceted. She explained what it entails for the school district.
“We kind of operate by a train-the-trainer model,” Bernard said. “We provide a lot of professional development to the adults and staff in the district. We’ve been able to work all the way from the school board to the educators to the paraprofessionals.”
Bernard explained they have developed a social emotional learning team at each school in the district so they can work with the teams in each school to develop what social emotional learning looks like for their individual students in their buildings.
The coaches also provide resources for parents, students, teachers and whoever might need them. Sometimes the pair will do observations to learn ways to help the students and cater to their specific needs.
The pair said they emphasize that this type of learning will be beneficial for the rest of their lives.
“Molly and I are always stressing that this is for us as adults, too,” Hunley said. “When we first started this work in this field, our students needed a lot of help with these skills, but so do we. There’s always room to grow and strengthen those skills.”
“It really applies to all of us,” Hunley said.
To do this job effectively, Bernard mentioned that having a background in the mental health field and being open to learning is important.
The Indiana Department of Education and Butler University is offering a pilot program, Hunley said, offering a microcredential. She compared this to earning a driver’s license.
“They describe it as a driver’s license for social emotional learning,” Hunley said. “So, you think about how you can read the driver’s manual and say that you knew how to drive, but you had never actually driven a car. The microcredential that we are currently learning makes us demonstrate that we have the knowledge and the skills and are able to apply that in the social emotional field.”
Social emotional learning has been around for more than 25 years, Hunley said, and was coined by the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning. But she said that Indiana did not institute this type of education until approximately 2017. In 2019, the Indiana Department of Education declared social emotional learning a legislative priority.
“I think we are going to see more and more school districts and schools and even out-of-school partners like the Y (YMCA), Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Clubs, reaching out wanting resources and SEL training,” Hunley said. “Some organizations wanted training for their summer programming staff. The zoo has contacted me. So I think as more people become aware of what it is and how important it is that we are going to see more and more of it.”
Bernard said that social emotional learning has become the missing piece of education.
“As things in education have become so standard-focused, the teachers have a lot of pressure on those academic standards,” Bernard said. “It’s like, wait, we have those life skills that are so important that we have to learn.”
Hunley mentioned that academic performance improves when kids have intentional social emotional learning programming.
“The actual average gain on standardized tests is in the 11 percentile,” Hunley said. “There is an 11% improvement academically when they have intentional SEL training. It makes sense with how the brain works. When we are able to regulate, we can remember things, and we can use our critical thinking skills.”
Each school and grade level has social emotional plans specific to them. All of the schools are learning how to integrate social emotional learning throughout all of the subjects.
“It’s important for it to be explicit, but it’s just as important to integrate it into everything else you do,” Bernard said.
On March 25, East Allen County Schools celebrated Social Emotional Learning Day, and the pair said it went well.
“That was so awesome; it was really cool,” Bernard said. “It went even better than we could have expected or hoped for. Heather wanted our district to be able to participate in that last year, but due to COVID, we could not.”
She said most of the schools celebrated for the entire week, not just one day. There was a wide range of activities that were performed that week.
Bernard wanted to stress the importance of this practice.
“We just want to emphasize the importance of us embracing this at all levels and stages of life, not just for our kiddos, but for us too,” Bernard said. “It goes beyond just our school district. We are really trying to push it out and bring awareness to our community because it’s good for all of us.”
