Wine Spectator has uncorked the winners of the 2019 RestaurantAwards, which honors the world’s best restaurants for wine.
Included on this year’s list was Joseph Decuis, 191 N. Main St., Roanoke.
The Restaurant Awards are judged on three levels, according to a press release from the publication: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award, with 2,447; 1,244; and 100 winners this year in each respective category.
“We’re pleased to shine a spotlight on the destinations around the world that show devotion to their wine program, while also creating a comprehensive global dining guide for our readers to enjoy,” said Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher, Wine Spectator. “Both novice wine lovers and seasoned sommeliers alike actively seek and frequent restaurants with exciting, well-curated wine lists. Bravo to all the 2019 recipients—we raise a glass to you.”
All winners are profiled at Restaurants.WineSpectator.com and in the Restaurant Awards app. The app, available free on the App store, allows iPhone and iPad users to find nearby award-winning restaurants, with maps, plus helpful information about cuisine, wine and pricing.
The Award of Excellence recognizes restaurants whose wine lists feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers. Best of Award of Excellence recipients offer more extensive selections with significant vintage depth and excellent breadth across multiple regions.
The Grand Award is the program’s highest honor. This elite group comprises the world’s best wine programs, which deliver serious breadth of top producers, outstanding depth in mature vantages, excellent harmony with the menu and superior presentation. Wine Spectator carefully assesses each Grand Award candidate, including rigorous independent, on-site inspections of the wine program, cellar, service, ambiance and cuisine of the restaurant.
The full list of award winners is available in print in Wine Spectator’s August issue, on newsstands now.
Waiter on the Way moves to Baker Street Station
Waiter on the Way has moved its central headquarters to the historic Baker Street Station as a renewed commitment to downtown and the greater Fort Wayne area, according to a release from the company.
“Over the next 12 months we will be launching a new website for our amazing customers as we are redefining our processes to deliver food throughout Fort Wayne,” Waiter on the Way owner Derek Berkes said in the statement. “We are renewing our commitment to be the best food delivery service in the city.
“We chose Baker Street Station because we want to remain downtown, and this centralized location is great logistically for our customers and our drivers. We are, and have been, committed to the rebirth of downtown Fort Wayne in any capacity that we can. I can’t imagine us not having our business downtown, that just is not an option.”
Ecstatic Theatrics presents two shows
Ecstatic Theatrics presents “The Damsel Game” and “Strange Time at the Science Fair” Aug. 10 and 11 from 5-7 p.m. at TekVenture, 1550 Griffin St., Fort Wayne.
The two 15-minute plays will be followed by action games and craft making using tools and materials, in wood, clay and cloth, guided by volunteer makers. The snackbar will sell food. Both scripts are written by Jeannette Jaquish.
The cost is $3 cash or check per person. For more information visit www.ecstatic-theatrics.com or call 260-750-9013.
White to perform at the Embassy
Ron White will perform at the Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m.
Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, but now as a chart-topping GRAMMY-nominated comedian and a feature film actor, he has established himself as a star in his own right. White has always been a classic storyteller.
In November of 2003, White released his breakthrough comedy CD “Drunk In Public” followed by his first one-hour TV comedy special “They Call Me Tater Salad.” The DVD version was released in 2004 and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Comedy Chart. In 2013 Ron’s fourth album, “A Little Unprofessional,” also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Comedy Chart. All of White’s DVDs are certified platinum.
White has been a passionate supporter of the U.S. military troops for more than 20 years, donating his time and resources. In 2008, he created an annual charity show, Ron White’s Comedy Salute to the Troops. The profit from ticket/DVD sales is donated to the Armed Forces Foundation to assist troops and their families.
Tickets are $39 and $54, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased at http://bit.ly/2YpiHAo, by calling 800-745-3000 and at the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy.
The Clyde to host Chase Rice Sept. 26
The Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, proudly welcomes the return of Chase Rice live in concert on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m.
Chase Rice has become one of country music’s most exciting figures since arriving in Nashville, building a loyal fan base across the country through his energetic live shows and gaining the attention of music critics and industry professionals alike with his edgy, eclectic sound. The Tar Heel State native released his sophomore album, “Lambs & Lions,” featuring lead single and Top-20 hit “Three Chords & the Truth,” with new label Broken Bow Records in November 2017. Follow-up single and two-week chart-topper “Eyes On You” has not only become the most-streamed song of Rice’s career with more than 130 million streams and counting, it also marked his first No. 1 as an artist at Country radio and remained atop the charts for two weeks. “Lambs & Lions” followed “Ignite the Night,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums and No. 3 on the all-genre chart, producing a pair of Top-5 hits; the platinum-certified “Ready Set Roll” and “Gonna Wanna Tonight.” After supporting Kenny Chesney’s The Big Revival Tour, Rice consistently sold out 2,500-3,000 seat venues on his headlining JD and Jesus Tour, Everybody We Know Does Tour and Lambs & Lions Tour. He recently served as direct support on the Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2018 and headlined a U.K. run in advance of his highly anticipated Eyes On You Tour, currently underway.
This is an all-ages show, with doors opening at 7 p.m.
General admission seating is $27.50 in advance and $32.50 the day of the show.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.clydetheatre.com, over the phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at The Clyde box office, all three Wooden Nickel Records locations, Neat Neat Neat Records and Sweetwater Sound. All dates, acts and ticket prices subject to change without notice. Ticket prices subject to applicable fees.
Dark Star Orchestra comes to the Clyde
The Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, proudly welcomes the return of Dark Star Orchestra live in concert Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.
Celebrating more than 21 years and more than 2,800 shows, Dark Star Orchestra continues the Grateful Dead concert experience. Their shows are built off the Dead’s extensive catalog and the talent of these seven fine musicians.
Dark Star Orchestra offers much more than the sound of the Grateful Dead, they encapsulate the energy and the experience.
This is an all ages show. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $22.50 in advance, $25 the week of the show and $27.50 the day of the show.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.clydetheatre.com, over the phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at the Clyde box office, all three Wooden Nickel Records locations, Neat Neat Neat Records and Sweetwater Sound.
Mummies return to Fort Wayne Oct. 11
Here come the Mummies returns to Fort Wayne Oct. 11 to the Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road.
Here Come the Mummies (HCTM) have been delivering their brand of “terrifying funk from beyond the grave” since the year 2000 AD. While HCTM’s lyrics leave little to the imagination, their wraps have been the topic of much speculation. Regardless, HCTM’s mysterious personas, cunning song-craft and unrelenting live show will bend your brain and melt your face.
Tickets to this all-ages shoe are $22.50 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.clydetheatre.com, over the phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at the Clyde box office, all three Wooden Nickel Records locations, Neat Neat Neat Records and Sweetwater Sound.
Branford Marsalis coming to the Clyde
The Clyde Theatre proudly welcomes Branford Marsalis live in concert on Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
Marsalis is an American saxophonist, composer and bandleader. While primarily known for his work in jazz as the leader of the Branford Marsalis Quartet, he also performs frequently as a soloist with classical ensembles. The Branford Marsalis Quartet, first formed in 1986, remains Branford’s primary means of expression. In its virtually uninterrupted three-plus decades of existence, the Quartet has established a rare breadth of stylistic range and a continuity of personnel. While the Quartet thrives, Branford continues to expand his status as a musical collaborator that dates back to his early experiences as a sideman with Clark Terry, Art Blakey and his brother Wynton Marsalis and extends through encounters with Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis, Sonny Rollins, Herbie Hancock and Harry Connick, Jr.
This is an all ages show, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
Reserved seating tickets are $39-$69.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.clydetheatre.com, over the phone at (800) 514-3849 or in person at The Clyde box office, all three Wooden Nickel Records locations, Neat Neat Neat Records and Sweetwater Sound. All dates, acts and ticket prices subject to change without notice. Ticket prices subject to applicable fees.
Black Violin coming to the Embassy
Black Violin will be coming to the Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Black Violin is composed of both classically trained violist Wil Baptiste, and violinist Kev Marcus. The duo, from South Florida, began playing together in their high school orchestra class. After attending separate colleges Kev and Wil reunited and decided to combine their classical training and love for hip-hop music; establishing a distinguished, genre-bending sound that has often been described as “classical boom”.
Black Violin’s Impossible Tour will spread the message that anything is possible and there are no limits to what one can achieve, regardless of circumstance. The focus is positivity and encouragement.
Tickets are $22.50-$72.50, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at http://bit.ly/2RGZsPS, by phone at 800-745-3000 or at the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy.
Luke Bryan coming to Memorial Coliseum
Two-time Academy of Country Music and two-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan will hit the road this fall with the Sunset Repeat Tour with special guests including multi-platinum singer/songwriter Cole Swindell and EMI/32 Bridge Entertainment recording artist Jon Langston. The tour will make a stop at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne, on Oct. 23.
Find a complete listing of tour dates, including additional Luke Bryan concert stops for 2019, VIP package details and to purchase tickets at www.lukebryan.com.
Bryan is a two-time Academy of Country Music and a two-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, a five-time host of the ACM Awards, a NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year and was named a CMT Artist of the Year six consecutive years. Luke has more certified digital singles than any other country artist with 46 million tracks and 12 million albums with four billion music streams.
Swindell, a platinum-selling recording artist and 11-time No. 1 singer/songwriter, released his third album, “All of It,” for Warner Bros. Records/Warner Music Nashville in 2018 and it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country album chart and No. 7 on the Billboard Top 200. The first single “Break Up In The End” became his eighth No. 1 career single as a solo artist and was recently nominated for a GRAMMY for Best Country Song and named one of the best country songs of 2018 by Amazon, Spotify, Billboard and You Tube, among others.
Langston’s unique voice and songwriting have sparked a wildfire fan base across the country. Selling out shows across the southeast, Langston, now a Music City resident in Nashville, Tennessee, has created his own style and sound from a variety of influences. Growing up listening to everything from Alan Jackson to the Eagles, Langston has crafted a fresh, new country music sound that is ready for take off.
Award-winning actress, singer to perform
The Clyde Theatre proudly welcomes Fort Wayne native Heather Headley live in concert Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. in celebration of the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne.
Tony and Grammy Award winner Heather Headley considers her multi-faceted career a blessing. Headley was born and spent most of her childhood on the beautiful Caribbean island of Trinidad. The daughter of a pastor, she started singing and playing the piano in the church at a very young age. The family moved to the United States in the early ‘90s where Heather’s love for the arts continued.
In 1997 Headley, a Northwestern University alum, won the role of Nala in the original Broadway cast of the Elton John and Tim Rice’s hit Tony-winning musical “The Lion King.” While still in “The Lion King,” Headley was asked to audition for the title role in the writing duo’s next Broadway venture together, Elton John and Tim Rice’s “Aida.” Her portrayal of the Nubian princess won her the praise of critics and the prestigious Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. In addition to other awards, she also received the coveted Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical. That year she was listed as one of People magazine’s “50 Most Beautiful People” and Essence magazine’s “30 Women To Watch.”
Headley continued her Broadway success on the pop charts with her 2002 debut album on RCA Records, “This Is Who I Am,” which featured productions by several top-flight producers including Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, and Shep Crawford. Two songs, the single “He Is” and the album track “I Wish I Wasn’t,” both emerged as Top 5 R&B and Dance chart hits.
Headley returned in January 2006 with “In My Mind,” her long-awaited second solo album, once again working with an A-list of producers, among them Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Ne-Yo, Warryn Campbell, and Lil’ Jon. The opening title tune single became Heather’s first No. 1 hit, topping the Dance charts.
In 2009 Headley returned to her roots in the church and recorded “Audience of One,” for which she won the Grammy Award for the Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album.
She was the spokesperson for the March of Dimes and led their “I Want My 9 Months” campaign, and also serves on the board of Directors for the Catalyst Charter Schools in Chicago. In 2009, Ms. Headley sang at the inauguration of President Barack Obama at the “We Are One” concert on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.
She will perform with fellow Fort Wayne native and “The Voice” contestant Christiana Danielle, according to WANE.com, a news partner of the IN|Fort Wayne publications’ parent company, KPC Media Group.
Tickets for this all-ages show are $35.50-$85.50 and can be purchased online at www.clydetheatre.com, over the phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at the Clyde box office, all three Wooden Nickel Records locations, Neat Neat Neat Records and Sweetwater Sound.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Dunham coming to the Embassy
Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will perform at the Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.
Dunham is a global comedy superstar and one of the world’s most inventive entertainers. Dunham, a Guinness World Record holder for “Most Tickets Sold for a Stand-up Comedy Tour,” has built an entertainment empire over years of non-stop touring and innovation. With over a million YouTube subscribers amassing over a billion views, he has carved out his own unique space in the comedy world leading to record-breaking viewership with his comedy specials on Comedy Central, NBC and his latest, “Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster,” a special he filmed in Dublin, Ireland is currently streaming on Netflix.
Ticket prices were not available as of press time.
Tickets are available at TicketMaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 and the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy.
The Music of Cream coming to Fort Wayne
The Music of Cream – 50th Anniversary World Tour featuring Kofi Baker, Malcolm Bruce, Will Johns will be live at the Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m.
With Ginger Baker, Jack Bruce and Eric Clapton, Cream was a chemical explosion like no other. It was the blueprint for every supergroup to follow and the heavy blues precursor to Hendrix, Zeppelin and so many more. Fifty years since their earth-shaking debut album, the bloodlines of that hallowed trilogy come together to pay tribute to Cream’s legendary four-album reign over the psychedelic frontier of the late 1960s. Today, Kofi Baker (son of Ginger), Malcolm Bruce (son of Jack) and Will Johns (Eric’s nephew and son of Zeppelin, Stones and Hendrix engineer Andy) unite to unleash the lightning that electrified a generation.
Feel the fire and the freedom of “Spoonful,” “Strange Brew,” “Sunshine of Your Love,” “White Room,” “Crossroads,” and “Badge” — performed by master musicians whose lives have been steeped in the Cream spirit and legacy. Experience a once-in-a-lifetime concert salute to the most innovative and explosive supergroup of all time, in the hands of those that knew them best. Watch as they interplay live with their fathers on the big screen, and bring those classic moments in rock history back to life. Listen as they share personal insights and stories, complete with rare, yet to be seen family footage and photographs.
Doors for this all-ages show open at 7 p.m.
Reserved seating tickets are $29.50-$39.50 and can be purchased online at www.clydetheatre.com, over the phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at
The Clyde box office, all three Wooden Nickel Records locations, Neat Neat Neat Records and
Sweetwater Sound. Ticket prices subject to applicable fees.
Aaron Lewis to perform in Fort Wayne
Aaron Lewis will be coming to the Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, Nov. 7.
Known for his outspokenness, outlaw country tunes, and impassioned live show, Lewis’ The State I’m in Tour will feature acoustic songs plus stories from Lewis as he shares personal tales from the stage.
Tickets go on sale today and range from $39-75, plus applicable fees. They can be purchased by calling 800-745-3000, at the STAR Bank box office or online at http://bit.ly/30wnWyL.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m., according to Ticketmaster’s website.
Big Head Todd comes to the Clyde
The Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, proudly welcomes Big Head Todd and The Monsters live in concert Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Big Head Todd and the Monsters are not that big on anniversaries, so there won’t be any big hoopla over the fact that the band is officially crossing the three-decade mark this year. They’re also releasing their eleventh studio album, “New World Arisin’,” which makes good on its forward-facing title with what might be the brashest rock and roll of their career.
Doors for this all-ages show open at 6:30 p.m.
Reserved floor tickets are $20-45, and general admission tickets are $20.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.clydetheatre.com, over the phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at the Clyde box office, all three Wooden Nickel Records locations, Neat Neat Neat Records and Sweetwater Sound.
Four Horseman makes stop in Fort Wayne
The Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, proudly welcomes The Four Horsemen – The Ultimate Tribute to Metallica live on Nov. 16 at 8 p.m.
The Four Horsemen – The Ultimate Tribute to Metallica is the only studio-quality Metallica tribute in the country. The band embraces the “No Life Til Leather” attitude that made Metallica the Monsters of Metal during the ‘80s. The Four Horsemen deliver the ferocity of old school Metallica, the way you heard it on the record and the way you saw it in concert back in the ‘80s. They focus on the first five releases of Metallica – what they like to call the “Black & Back” days. The Four Horsemen have performed for tens of thousands of people since 2004 and are constantly adding new cities to their schedule. They give every crowd that arena experience, playing the songs you know and love from the top metal band of all time.
The Four Horsemen are indeed the ultimate tribute to Metallica, a standout that is instantly obvious when you see their show. They are always developing and looking for ways to add to their stage show energy while expanding their reach to new areas. They obsess over the finer details of the songs and bring a large amount of production equipment with them to give the crowd a visual presentation that rivals many national acts. The band has the talent, raw energy, and drive to make any show a huge success.
Doors for this all-ages show open at 7 p.m.
General admission tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the show.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.clydetheatre.com, over the phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at The Clyde box office, all three Wooden Nickel Records locations, Neat Neat Neat Records, and Sweetwater Sound. Ticket prices subject to applicable fees.
Chris Young to stop in Fort Wayne
After launching his USAA-sponsored Raised On Country World Tour 2019 in May, multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young has already played to capacity crowds over the first 12 shows of his headlining tour. And the massive momentum continues as he announces another 19 shows to round out his record-setting year.
He will perform at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne, Nov. 21.
2019 has been a banner year for Chris – “Raised On Country,” his current single and the namesake for his 2019 tour, is at No. 7 (Billboard/Mediabase) and rising. He’s crossed the 2 billion streams mark for his music, including newly-released songs “Drowning” and “Town Ain’t Big Enough,” featuring Lauren Alaina, from his upcoming eighth studio album. He recently set a personal milestone with the biggest crowd of his career — over 21,500 in attendance — for his recent headlining show at Philadelphia’s BB&T Pavilion.
Young will also extend his partnership with USAA into the fall, and together they will continue to offer discount tickets to current military members and veterans as a thank you for their service. More details can be found at usaa.chrisyoungcountry.com.
In addition, Chris Young VIP packages will be available for the “Raised On Country World Tour 2019.” Find a complete listing of tour dates, including additional Chris Young concert stops for 2019, VIP package details and purchase tickets at ChrisYoungCountry.com.
Holidaze to celebrate holidays in Fort Wayne
Cirque Dreams Holidaze will come to the Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
Featuring unforgettable performances, this critically-acclaimed extravaganza is both a Broadway musical and new Cirque adventure wrapped into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family.
Broadway Director and Cirque Dreams founder Neil Goldberg has searched the world to assemble a remarkable cast of incomparable cirque artists, singers, dancers and talent to mesmerize audiences with new acts, holiday scenes, theatrical innovation and much more in 2019. Set in a multi-million-dollar wonderland of elaborate scenes and dozens of original holiday production numbers, audiences will celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with over 300 spectacular costumes and 20 of the world’s most astonishing acts. Broadway singers perform original music along with new twists on seasonal favorites such as “Deck the Halls,” “Winter Wonderland,” and “Jingle Bell Rock.” On-the-edge-of-your-seat feats are performed by toy soldiers, snowmen, penguins, candles, reindeer, gingerbread, carolers, Santa and colossal ornaments flying, balancing and stretching imaginations in this groundbreaking production.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 800-745-3000, at the STAR Bank box office or online at http://bit.ly/2JLNDV3. Ticket prices were not available by deadline.
Herman’s Hermits performing at the Clyde
The Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, proudly welcomes An Olde English Christmas with Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone live in concert Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Heavy on hits and headed up by Peter Noone, the iconic English 60s beat band Herman’s Hermits show will feature holiday songs and a playlist that is likely to transport the audience back in time.
Known on both sides of the pond and once just as big as the Beatles, Noone and the band’s classic hits include: “I’m Into Something Good,” “Mrs. Brown, you’ve Got A Lovely Daughter,” “I’m Henry VIII, I Am,” “Silhouettes,” “Can’t You Hear My Heartbeat,” “Wonderful World,” “Just A Little Bit Better,” “There’s A Kind of Hush,” “A Must To Avoid,” “Listen People,” “No Milk Today,” “The End of the World,” “Leaning On A Lamp Post” and “Dandy.”
Ultimately, Herman’s Hermits sold over 52 million recordings. In all, 14 singles and seven albums went gold.
Doors for this all-ages show open at 6:30 p.m. Reserved seating tickets are $39-$69 and can be purchased online at www.clydetheatre.com, over the phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at
The Clyde box office, all three Wooden Nickel Records locations, Neat Neat Neat Records and
Sweetwater Sound. Ticket prices subject to applicable fees.
Irish Christmas coming to the Embassy
Sing! An Irish Christmas featuring Keith and Kristyn Getty and friends is coming to the Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
The Gettys, knows for modern hymns and carols such as “In Christ Alone,” will be joined by their band of instrumentalists fusing Celtic, bluegrass, Americana, modern and classical music along with cultural dance and the choral sounds of the holiday. Patrons will sing along with Keith and Kristyn and special guests in an evening that unites tradition and innovation in a vibrant celebration of the season.
Tickets are $24-$59, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased by calling 800-745-3000, at the STAR Bank box office or online at http://bit.ly/2YXcgom.
‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ in concert
“Star Wars: A New Hope” in Concert with the Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic will take place Feb. 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m.
Conducted by Caleb Young, the Phil will perform the score for “Star Wars: A New Hope” live to the movie as it is being shown.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 800-745-3000, at the STAR Bank box office or online at http://bit.ly/2LllMhK. Ticket prices were not available by deadline.
