Adonnis Carswell, 34, of New Haven, was sentenced before U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady in Fort Wayne following Carswell’s conviction after a 4-day jury trial in September, U.S. Attorney Thomas L Kirsch II announced.
Carswell was sentenced to 421 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.
According to evidence presented at trial, in June 2017, a search warrant was executed on a residence in New Haven, where Carswell lived. During the search agents found numerous firearms (to include a Smith & Wesson pistol, a Scorpion pistol and a rifle which contained a 100-round drum magazine, and 124 rounds of ammunition, over 60 grams of heroin, along with other indications of drug distribution, such as packaging, scales and over $25,000 in cash. A jury found Carswell guilty of maintaining a place for purposes of distributing a controlled substance (cocaine, heroin and marijuana), possessing with intent to distribute less than 100 grams of heroin, possessing a firearm in furtherance of the drug trafficking crime, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
“Today Mr. Carswell received a justified 35-year sentence,” Kirsch said. “A sentence like this should send a strong message of deterrence to others who wish to be part of similar activities. My office and our law enforcement partners will continue to investigate, prosecute and seek lengthy prison sentences for these type of crimes.”
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with the Indiana State Police with the assistance of the New Haven Police Department as well as the Drug Enforcement Administration and Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Division. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Anthony Geller and Sarah Nokes.
