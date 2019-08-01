Bridget Bane spins Little Miss contestant Kenna Grace as she greets the audience at the Little Miss Allen County pageant on opening night of the Allen County Fair. Kenna, 7, attends New Haven Primary School. She is the daughter of Elizabeth Grace. Bane, of Churubusco and a student at Carroll High School, was fourth runner-up in the fair’s queen pageant. Amber Hoopengardener was the queen of the Allen County Fair. Bane lives in Churubusco and attends Carroll High School. For more photos from the fair, see Page A7.
