Primco Construction Company smooths concrete on the northbound side of Turf Lane north of Aboite Center Road in Aboite Meadows Addition in Fort Wayne. In a “comprehensive neighborhood improvement project,” the city of Fort Wayne is reconstructing concrete streets, adding sub-surface drainage, repairing damaged sidewalk and constructing ADA-compliant ramps adjacent to existing sidewalks. The project includes seed, mulch and restoration. Primco Inc. is the prime contractor on the $1,762,091.53 project.
