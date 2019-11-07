Veterans Day, Nov. 11, was formerly known as Armistice Day. It recognized the signing of the Armistice in the Forest of Compiegne by the Allies and Germans in 1918 to end World War I. At 5 a.m. Nov. 11, 1918, the Germans signed the Armistice, all firing ceased and the 4-year-long “war to end all wars” ended.
Parades and demonstrations were held and a general feeling of joy and relief was felt around the world. In Canada, the United Kingdom and France it’s observed as Remembrance Day.
In 1920 a British Commonwealth Unknown Soldier was buried in Westminster Abby in London and a French Unknown Soldier was interred at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. The next year, an American Unknown Soldier, symbolizing the unknown dead, was chosen in an extraordinary way.
Six soldiers of the American Army of Occupation in Germany were selected to act as pallbearers. They met a Chalons-sur-Marne and were interviewed by Gen. George Rogers. Sgt. Edward Younger of the 59th Infantry was asked to choose from four caskets the one to be returned to the United States and buried at Arlington National Cemetery. He walked slowly around the caskets four times before laying a bouquet of roses on one of them.
The body was returned to the U.S. on the cruiser Olympia, reaching Washington, D.C., on Nov. 9, 1921. For three days, as flags flew at half-staff, thousands of people paid their respects in the Capitol rotunda.
Though not forgotten, Armistice Day became just another day. Then in 1938, Congress passed a bill that each Nov. 11 should be dedicated to the cause of world peace and celebrated as Armistice Day.
Until the beginning of World War II, Armistice Day was observed with ceremonies at the grave of the Unknown Soldier and around the country with parades and religious services. At 11 a.m. that day in some communities traffic was stopped in tribute to the dead, volleys were fired and taps sounded by members of the American Legion.
After World War II veterans organizations pushed to have the observance changed from Armistice Day to Veterans Day to honor all who had fought in various American wars. The name was officially changed to Veterans Day by an act of Congress on May 24, 1954. In October of that year President Dwight Eisenhower called on citizens to observe the day by remembering “the sacrifices of all those who fought so gallantly and through rededication to the task of promoting an enduring peace.”
Veterans Day 1954 was marked by the welcoming of 50,000 new citizens in ceremonies in cities throughout the country.
