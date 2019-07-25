July 13

03:55 Unwanted part, 7000 block of East SR 930

July 14

08:41 Holdup alarm, 7500 block of East SR 930

23:10 Fight, 1700 block of Glencoe Boulevard

July 15

21:34 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, State and Main streets

21:38 Suspicious person, State and Main streets

July 16

09:31 Protection order service, 7800 block of 7800 block of Bartel Court

11:12 Person down, occupied vehicle, 5200 block of New Haven Avenue

13:30 Warrant service, 7600 block of East SR 930

18:59 Warrant service, 6000 block of Moeller Road

July 17

No reports

July 18

07:34 Traffic stop, East Lincoln Highway and Minnich Road

09:35 Property damage accident, East SR 930 and New Haven Avenue

18:54 Warrant service, 7000 block of East SR 930

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.