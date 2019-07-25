July 13
03:55 Unwanted part, 7000 block of East SR 930
July 14
08:41 Holdup alarm, 7500 block of East SR 930
23:10 Fight, 1700 block of Glencoe Boulevard
July 15
21:34 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, State and Main streets
21:38 Suspicious person, State and Main streets
July 16
09:31 Protection order service, 7800 block of 7800 block of Bartel Court
11:12 Person down, occupied vehicle, 5200 block of New Haven Avenue
13:30 Warrant service, 7600 block of East SR 930
18:59 Warrant service, 6000 block of Moeller Road
July 17
No reports
July 18
07:34 Traffic stop, East Lincoln Highway and Minnich Road
09:35 Property damage accident, East SR 930 and New Haven Avenue
18:54 Warrant service, 7000 block of East SR 930
