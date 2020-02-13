If driving after dark or negotiating parking downtown is preventing you from attending a Philharmonic Masterworks concert, then there may be a solution. The Philharmonic has a free ride service for patrons age 70 and over or for those with qualifying medical conditions.
Started in 2018, this service is sponsored by the Donald F. Wood and Darlene M. Richardson Foundation. Patrons are asked to drive to either Georgetown Square on the north part of town, or to the Stein Mart parking lot in the south.
Two buses from the Community Transport Network stop at each location to take people to the concert venue. After the concert, guests are returned to the parking lot where they left their vehicles.
According to Jim Palermo, managing director of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, the number of riders varies for each concert, but “we generally have 30-50 each time,” he said.
While the sign-up form online specifies that the service is for those born in 1948 or earlier, it is also open to those with an eligible medical condition. This means that, regardless of age, if someone has a medical reason that gives them difficulty with driving and parking, they are also able to take advantage of the free ride service.
There are two different pickup times. Patrons wanting to attend the Musically Speaking discussion before the concert will want to catch the 5:45 p.m. bus. For those wanting to attend only the concert, another bus pickup is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
To register for a free ride, guests must have purchased a ticket for the concert. Then, they can go online to register for their pickup. Guests choose which time they want, the location where they will be picked up (north or south), and then enter some information to show that they qualify for the program. Potential riders are also asked to put in emergency contact information.
People who use this ride share program are able to bring an extra person with them, for example, a spouse. Only one registration per concert is needed, people who are traveling as a couple or small group do not need to give separate registrations. Each bus will handle 12-18 people, including wheelchairs.
Registration is due no later than two weeks before the concert.
Georgetown Square is at 6704 E. State Blvd. Parking is available in the parking spaces adjacent to the sidewalk bordering State Boulevard.
The Stein Mart parking is at 6325 W. Jefferson Blvd., across from Covington Plaza.
For more information, call the Philharmonic Box Office at (260) 481-0777 or go online to https://ticketing.fwphil.org/overview/583.
Five Masterworks concerts remain this season, including the season finale — Constantine Conducts Shostakovich — at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at the Embassy Theatre. Andrew Constantine conducts. Tickets are $23 to $75.
The 2020-21 Philharmonic season features six evenings in The Paul Yergens and Virginia Yergens Rogers Foundation Masterworks Series, including Opening Night: The Rach 2, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Embassy Theatre.
Visit fwphil.org for details.
