Listen to your mother. It might help you get on a national television show.
Homestead High School graduate Keegan Ferrell learned this when he decided to compete on the TV show “The Voice” and was picked in the first round, the blind auditions.
“My mom signed me up for piano lessons when I was little, and I really didn’t like it at all,” Ferrell said. “She forced me to keep going, which I’m super, super glad that she did now because over time, I really did start to love it.”
That love helped drive Ferrell to compete on “The Voice.” The episode with Ferrell aired March 22.
He said the process of getting on the show was different than a typical year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The process is a little different this year because of the nature of COVID,” Ferrell said. “Typically, they have open-call auditions in Nashville and LA and all of these big music cities. This year it was all online video submissions.”
Approximately one year ago, Ferrell said he was contacted by a talent producer from “The Voice” because they saw videos of him singing on Instagram. The producer asked if he wanted to send videos of him singing as submissions to be on the show. He did, and this is where his journey began.
Ferrell said he underwent many interviews.
“I would send them something, then I wouldn’t hear back for a month or two, and I’d think I was done,” Ferrell said. “Then I would get another call and send them something else and wouldn’t hear back from them for a couple of months. Then I would get another call, and eventually, it just kept on leading to me being able to go out to LA and audition in person.”
In Ferrell’s episode, he sang “She Will Be Loved” by Maroon 5. He described what it was like leading to his performance.
“It was an incredible experience,” Ferrell said. “It was something I will never forget and will cherish for a long time. What people see on TV is the tip of the iceberg because we are there in LA, and we were at a hotel. I was there for a little over a month just working on that song and being around the other artists.”
As for his time on the stage, he said it was an experience like no other.
“Obviously, being on stage was just a blur,” Ferrell said. “It was something that I didn’t even remember, frankly. So watching the show was definitely awesome for me to actually be able to sit back and watch everything that happened.”
In the blind audition phase, the four judges — musical artists Kelly Clarkson, Black Shelton, Nick Jonas and John Legend — listen to each person’s performance with their back toward the person singing. If they like what they hear, they press a button and their chair turns. If multiple judges turn their chairs, they try to convince the the contestant why they should be on their team.
In Ferrell’s instance, Clarkson and Shelton turned during his performance. Jonas and Legend’s teams were already full.
“When Kelly turned and Blake turned, I felt incredibly excited,” Ferrell said. “It also made me super appreciative of this whole journey of music my whole life. It was just a moment that I will never forget. It was exhilarating, to say the least, when I saw their chairs turn around.”
He said that it was difficult to finish his song once the judges turned around.
“I told myself that if they turned their chairs that it would be easy now because I did what I came out to do,” Ferrell said. “But that’s exactly the opposite of what my reaction was. My heart started pounding even faster than it already was. I told myself that I still had to stay focused because I had a job to do. It made me way more nervous, to be honest.”
There was a method to why he chose the song he did for the blind auditions.
“I honestly have always loved that song,” Ferrell said. “It’s one of those songs that everyone knows and everyone likes. It’s kind of one of those songs that everyone can sing the chorus and have a fun time listening to. So I just figured between the fact that I’ve always loved it and the fact that everyone knows it, I thought it was a pretty good choice. You want to sing stuff that people at home can sing along to while they are watching the show.”
Ferrell was not aware that Jonas and Legend’s teams were full before he went on the stage, but he was thrilled because Legend said he would have turned around for him if his team was not full.
Ultimately, Ferrell chose Shelton over Clarkson. He said he went with his gut.
“I didn’t really have it in my mind to pick anyone over the other. I just wanted to go in there and see what happened and make the decision on the spot because I thought it would give me the most authentic decision,” Ferrell said. “I was honestly making a real-time decision.”
Shelton’s speech convinced him.
“What really sold me, I think, was Blake explaining to me that he had one spot left, and he would be honored if I filled it this season,” Ferrell said. “When he said that, it was a big ‘ah ha’ moment for me, and I realized that I would love to fill the team up. It was kind of his clinching pitch there that he had one spot left. That was when I knew I was going to choose Blake.”
Homestead High School hosted a watch party so people could see the episode together. Ferrell was in attendance, and he said the experience of watching him compete in his high school was surreal.
“It was great,” Ferrell said. “I am a quiet person, so I never gave a speech or anything while I was at Homestead, so I definitely didn’t expect to be speaking at Homestead four years after graduation. But I’m super honored that they had me back. There were so many teachers that were so kind to me and encouraging to me that made their way out to Homestead that night.
“My family was there and so were my friends. It just really meant a lot to me that the community and my high school and my teachers and friends are coming around and supporting me. I wouldn’t want to experience that moment and celebrate that moment anywhere else. It was a surreal moment for me to be back at Homestead and celebrating that.”
The next step in the competition is the battle round. These episodes will air March 29, April 5 and April 12 at 9 p.m.
“Blake will make pairings, and I’ll face somebody, and Blake will decide who moves on from that battle round,” said Ferrell, in an interview before the March 29 broadcast. “The battle round is just basically a duet. So basically, my battle partner, we’ll harmonize, we’ll switch lines, we’ll sing a song together as a duet. From there, Blake will decide who moves forward in the competition.”
He has plans for when the show is complete. Ferrell said he is recording and producing music in Nashville at his in-home studio. He also helps other artists with their music as well.
“I’m recording a lot and writing and producing,” Ferrell said. “I’ve got a home studio in Nashville, so I produce for other artists, and I produce my own music. I’m just kind of stockpiling songs and ideas that I can have ready to push out to the world once the show is over. That’s my main goal right now.”
He is thankful for his time on the show and hopes that it can help him reach his goals, but he has other hopes in mind also.
“For me, the biggest thing is just keeping it in perspective,” Ferrell said. “I’m a Christian, so I’m just trying to give all of the glory to God with it and understanding that being on a TV show is awesome, but it’s not necessarily the most important thing. I’m here to spread light and love to people and use this platform for something that is a lot bigger than myself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.