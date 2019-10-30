For IN|Fort Wayne Newspapers
FORT WAYNE – The numbers are in, and enrollment is up at Southwest Allen County Schools.
At the school board meeting Oct. 22, Business Manager Mark Snyder gave a presentation about the enrollment across the district. This school year marks the highest enrollment in the past 10 years, with 7,620.5 students. There was only one year in that timeframe that enrollment dropped and that was in the 2011-12 school year.
“This is our largest growth with the exception of having about a 200-student jump one year but that was back in 2006 or 2007,” Snyder said.
Lafayette Meadows Elementary school had the largest increase in student population. Last school year enrollment was at 571. This year the school has 677 students attending, an increase of 106 students.
All of the schools in the district have at least 79.65% occupancy except for Aboite Elementary, which has 69.19% of its school occupied. School officials believe this could be due to the redistricting that happened in recent years.
School board member Brad Mills asked if there were any expansion plans in place in case the enrollment continues to rise.
“Our philosophy has been to do small redistricts when needed,” SACS Superintendent Philip Downs said. “The high school redo and the potential to add on to another elementary or build another elementary as well as potentially adding on to Summit (Middle School) is there. The plan is there that we know that those things might need to happen if we grow. There’s room, and there’s room in the debt service account to be able to afford it.”
Downs continued to explain that sometimes you have to wait to see how many students enroll before committing to a new school.
“You could build something, but then have it sit empty if you’re not careful,” Downs said.
According to Downs, most of the taxpayers do not have children in the school system, so he said he wants to avoid having them pay extra if he can help it. In his opinion, the best option would be to add on to Summit Middle School at some point and potentially redistrict to balance enrollment.
But the goal, according to Downs, is to maximize the facilities they have first, then look at expanding.
In other business, the board heard a presentation and watched a short video from students who went to Ecuador for nine days over the summer. They visited 11 locations including waterfalls, markets, volcano craters and the equator. In all, 22 students and four teachers went on the trip.
But all of the students at the school board meeting mentioned things they learned that would stay with them forever. The overall consensus was that the students enjoyed their time there and learned to never take anything for granted.
“Everyone we met was absolutely amazing,” Kylynn Lynam, a student who attended the trip, said. “Everyone was kind and understood that we didn’t know the language like natives would. They accepted us … their lives are very different that ours, but all in all, they are still very kind people and very welcoming despite every difference.”
The board also:
• Adopted the budget of $81.4 million for the 2020 school year.
• Approved for the high school students to travel to South Africa in June 2021.
• Was reminded that the 2021-22 calendar will be voted on and decided at the next school board meeting. Option 3 — to start the school year Aug. 11, end the first semester Dec. 17 and have off Oct. 18 as part of a fall break weekend — that is listed on the website, www.sacs.k12.in.us, is still receiving the most positive feedback.
