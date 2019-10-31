Whether it’s not being allowed seconds in the dining hall or not having access to fresh water, a group of volunteers are the eyes and ears for how residents are treated inside northeast Indiana’s nursing homes, board and care homes and assisted living facilities.
“We are the only agency that exists to deal with complaints from someone in a nursing home that’s an outside entity,” said Aisha R. Arrington, who has been executive director, Area III ombudsman for the LTC Ombudsman Program in Fort Wayne since 2010. “So, we don’t get calls when things are going well.”
The program is in need of volunteers and held A Toast for Grams & Pa fundraiser Oct. 24 at HT2 Cocktail Lounge. The event’s tagline was “I am more than a room number.”
What people should understand is that the residents are people from the community who worked as teachers, firefighters, doctors and librarians.
“Shouldn’t we care about their care?” Arrington said.
Every call is a complaint, whether it’s ruined or missing laundry or stolen pain medication, Arrington said.
“That’s something we’re going to get involved in and help advocate for the resident,” she said.
Many of the complaints revolve around staffing.
“If there’s low staff in the building, there’s going to be issues with care,” she said. “They just kind of correlate.”
That’s difficult, because the program has no ability to hire staff to fix the problem. The bulk of the care in facility often goes to CNAs, who are the lowest-paid staff members and perhaps living in poverty, with issues of childcare and car trouble so they can’t get to work, leaving the facility understaffed, she said.
The office at 3215 Stellhorn Road averages 100 calls a month.
“More calls come in during the holidays, because that’s when families are visiting their loved ones. And so maybe they didn’t know of any trouble until they go in on Mother’s Day. Mother’s Day’s a big one. Every family wants to see the mothers. And then they see problems, so they’re calling us. Christmas, another biggie.”
The program covers a nine-county area — LaGrange, Steuben, Noble, DeKalb, Whitley, Allen, Huntington, Wells and Adams — with 84-plus facilities, and more facilities are being constructed, she said.
Arrington, who began her career in senior care with seven years at Aging and In-Home Services, is the only staff member, so volunteers from the community are extremely important to the program. Right now the program has 14 volunteer ombudsmen, some who are retired nurses, and occasionally gets help from Purdue University, which sends human services students to volunteer. Of the more than 80 facilities in its territory, 20 facilities have continuous complaints that would require 20-23 volunteer ombudsmen to “touch the tip” of the serious problems there, Arrington said.
A volunteer ombudsman is assigned a facility typically close to his or her home. They visit at least twice a month with a form, half of which is a check-off list that Arrington said includes, “How does the facility smell? Is there fresh water available for the residents? Is the ombudsman information listed and posted? What are any resident complaints?”
Louise Magoon, a registered nurse in Fort Wayne who has a small business that does case management for seniors, has been a volunteer ombudsman for five years.
“I introduce myself and explain the program, and I ask if they’re not happy, then there’s several things we can do,” she said.
However, a large part is sitting with residents and listening to “whatever they want to talk about,” she said. Once a man was waiting for hospice care and talked about his life with Magoon.
“It’s not always cheerful,” she said.
Ombudsmen candidates should be self-directed and have a general interest in talking with people, she said.
Some ombudsmen may be unsure they’e making a difference, but Arrington said just stepping foot into a facility is “half the battle.”
“They’ve let the facility know there’s an outside entity coming in to check, and the residents know there’s someone checking in on their behalf,” she said.
All the information received is confidential; the ombudsman program won’t investigate anything unless it has the resident’s permission. Some may fear retaliation from staff, such as being forced to wait longer when they put on their call light because “they told on (staff),” Arrington said.
Facilities receive letters and are introduced to the volunteer ombudsmen, who will receive tours of the facilities that they’ll be monitoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.