Swim safely this summer

While a backyard or community pool can be a great place to cool off on a hot summer day, it can also be more dangerous than many people realize.
“Water is super, super fun, and it’s always a good time, but it’s also extremely dangerous and I think the American public doesn’t treat it as unsafe as it actually is,” Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Aquatic Safety Coordinator Sarah Amick said.
Amick’s job includes training lifeguards at Fort Wayne pools, and some of the information she gives her staff can benefit the general public as well.
Swimming at home
Even at home, someone should be designated to keep their eyes on the pool, and not on other tasks like grilling or being on their phones, Amick said.
She also advised people to never swim alone and to keep children who are non-swimmers within arm’s reach.
Having equipment available, even just a long-handled pool net, to aid someone who is struggling can be helpful, she said.
It is also important to realize what is are good and poor floatation devices for young or unsure swimmers. She advised using Coast Guard-approved life jackets and floatation devices, rather than items like pool noodles.
Securing a home pool
To reduce the risk of at-home pool accidents, the American Red Cross offers several tips for securing a home pool:
• Completely surround a pool with four-sided isolation fencing that has a self-closing and self-latching gate that is out of children’s reach
• For above-ground pools, secure, lock or remove steps, ladders and anything that can be used for access whenever the pool is not being actively supervised by an adult
• Install secondary barriers such as door alarms and locks on all doors and windows with direct access to the pool area and lockable covers
Swimming at a public pool
When going to a public pool, Amick advised that kids who want to try out the diving board get a quick swim test from a lifeguard first.
“That just makes the lifeguard aware that, hey we’re a little unsure of the swimmer so (he or she) keeps an eye on them a little bit more,” she said.
While anyone who’s been to a pool has heard “no running,” there are a variety of reasons this is enforced, Amick added.
“We tell kids not to run because we don’t want them to fall into water that’s too deep and not be ready for it,” she said.
That goes for bumping or pushing someone into a pool as well.
“We don’t know anyone else’s swimming abilities,” Amick added.
She also advised that people go into a pool feet first, unless at a diving board area, and tell children to do the same.
Drowning
No matter where a person is swimming, people need to make sure other swimmers aren’t tiring and to watch out for signs of drowning, which are different than most people think.
“They’re not necessarily yelling, ‘help, help, I need help.’ They’re struggling silently,” she said.
Common signs of drowning include having one’s mouth at water level, struggling to swim, having their head tilted back, hyperventilating or gasping, and eyes having a glassy or empty look, according to boat-ed.com.
“The eyes say it the most,” Amick said. “Their eyes are very wide; the pupils are kind of dilated. You can see the fear in their eyes.”
To be ready for an emergency, Amick recommends everyone receive CPR and airway obstruction training. CPR classes are often offered by the Red Cross, she added.
Both she and the Red Cross also advised everyone to take swimming lessons.
For more Red Cross water safety tips, visit https://rdcrss.org/2SchdXK.
