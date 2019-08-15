15. Aug.
Antique power in motion: Jefferson Township Park, 1702 Webster Road, New Haven. The Maumee Valley Antique Steam & Gas Association presents the 42nd annual Summer Festival Aug. 15-18. Admission $7; children 12 and younger free; memberships and four-day passes available.
16. Aug.
Railroading open house: Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, 15808 Edgerton Road, New Haven. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. $5 train rides on special visiting railroad equipment.
Antique power in motion: Jefferson Township Park, 1702 Webster Road, New Haven. The Maumee Valley Antique Steam & Gas Association presents the 42nd annual Summer Festival Aug. 15-18. Admission $7; children 12 and younger free; memberships and four-day passes available.
Fish fry: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Mizpah Shrine Center, 1015 Memorial Way, Fort Wayne. Adults $10, ages 10 and younger $5.
Fish and pork tenderloin fry: Southwest Conservation Club, 5703 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, 5-7 p.m. Adults $9, ages 6012 $5, ages 5 and younger free.
Salute to 1960s: Cottage Event Center, 9534 U.S. 24, Roanoke. 7:30 p.m. This concert by the Bobby Swag Band will raise money for the Roanoke Public Library. Tickets are $12 and may be purchased by calling 483-3508, or at the Roanoke Public Library.
17. Aug.
Railroading open house: Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, 15808 Edgerton Road, New Haven. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. $5 train rides on special visiting railroad equipment.
Antique power in motion: Jefferson Township Park, 1702 Webster Road, New Haven. The Maumee Valley Antique Steam & Gas Association presents the 42nd annual Summer Festival Aug. 15-18. Admission $7; children 12 and younger free; memberships and four-day passes available.
Woodworking artisans fair: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., The OakTree store grounds, 14215 Lima Road, Fort Wayne. Regional woodworking and metalworking artists will offer their art for sale. See woodworking demonstrations, factory representatives and live chain saw carving. Lucille’s BBQ food truck will be on sight from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Farmers market: Main Street, downtown Roanoke, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers from the community help to line the streets with Amish-made carts topped with gaily colored striped awnings. Local vendors arrive with farm-fresh produce, plants, crafts and baked goods for sale.
18. Aug.
Railroading open house: Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, 15808 Edgerton Road, New Haven. Noon-4 p.m. Free admission. $5 train rides on special visiting railroad equipment.
Senior Saints in concert: Woodburn Missionary Church, 5108 Bull Rapids Road, Woodburn. 6 p.m. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
23. Aug.
Taste of the Arts: Arts Campus, 300 E. Main St., Fort Wayne, 5-10 p.m.
24. Aug.
New Haven Fire Muster: Downtown New Haven, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Featuring the Fort Wayne Firefighters Museum and Hoosier Burn Camp. Parade 10 a.m. See antique fire apparatus, new fire trucks and ambulances. Watch safety training and other demonstrations and Sparky the Fire Dog. See the waterball and bucket brigade competitions and the kids’ combat challenge.
Taste of the Arts: Arts Campus, 300 E. Main St., Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Free airplane ride: Kids can take a free airplane ride with Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) members. Come to Smith Field Airport, 426 W. Ludwig Road, Fort Wayne, between 9 a.m. and noon. Parent/guardian must be present to complete registration form. The goal is to spark an interest in aviation in the kids who attend. Visit EAA2.org for more information.Farmers market: Main Street, downtown Roanoke, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers from the community help to line the streets with Amish-made carts topped with gaily colored striped awnings. Local vendors arrive with farm-fresh produce, plants, crafts and baked goods for sale.
5th annual Art Festival: North Line Street, Churubusco, 2-7 p.m. More than a dozen featured artists. Presented by Churubusco Public Library.
25. Aug.
Mizpah Shrine Fly-in Breakfast: Fort Wayne International Airport, Aviation Hangar 2019, 11021 Perimeter Road, Fort Wayne. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Minimum donation of $6.50 per person; children under 5, free. Public invited. Net proceeds are donated to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
30. Aug.
Senior Saints in concert: Timbercrest Senior Living Community, 2201 E. North St., North Manchester. 1:30 p.m. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
31. Aug.
Farmers market: Main Street, downtown Roanoke, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers from the community help to line the streets with Amish-made carts topped with gaily colored striped awnings. Local vendors arrive with farm-fresh produce, plants, crafts and baked goods for sale.
5. Sept.
Leo garage sales: Leo-Cedarville city-wide garage sales will be Sept. 5, 6 and 7.
6. Sept.
Fish and pork tenderloin fry: Southwest Conservation Club, 5703 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, 5-7 p.m. Adults $9, ages 6-12 $5, ages 5 and younger free.
7. Sept.
Miami Indian Heritage Days: Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, 1-4 p.m. Adults $7, ages 65+ and 3-17 $5, members and children 2 and younger free. A guided tour of the house is included. Today, Dani Tippman will discuss “Miami Harvest,” edible and usable plants and materials.
Farmers market: Main Street, downtown Roanoke, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers from the community help to line the streets with Amish-made carts topped with gaily colored striped awnings. Local vendors arrive with farm-fresh produce, plants, crafts and baked goods for sale.
Leo garage sales: Leo-Cedarville city-wide garage sales will be Sept. 5, 6 and 7.
12. Sept.
Disorderly Bear Den: 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 233 W. Main St., Fort Wayne. Visitors are welcome at the club’s regular meeting. The group collects teddy bears and buys new teddy bears for children in trauma situations and lonely adults. Send questions through The Disorderly Bear Den page on Facebook.
Senior Saints in concert: Huber Opera House, 157 E. High St., Hicksville, Ohio. 7 p.m. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
13. Sept.
Fish and tenderloin fry: Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne. 4:30-7 p.m. $9 adults, $5 children. All-you-can-eat fish and pork tenderloin with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee. Full service bar available with German and domestic beer, wine and other beverages and soft drinks. Live German music. Sponsored by Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor.
Senior Saints in concert: New Haven United Methodist Church, 630 Lincoln Highway East, New Haven. 1 p.m. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
14. Sept.
11th annual Safety Fair: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Jefferson Pointe. Free safety demonstrations, giveaways, activities for children.
Free airplane ride: Kids can take a free airplane ride with Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) members. Come to Smith Field Airport, 426 W. Ludwig Road, Fort Wayne, between 9 a.m. and noon. Parent/guardian must be present to complete registration form. The goal is to spark an interest in aviation in the kids who attend. Visit EAA2.org for more information.
20. Sept.
Fish and pork tenderloin fry: Southwest Conservation Club, 5703 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, 5-7 p.m. Adults $9, ages 6-12 $5, ages 5 and younger free.
21. Sept.
CHS 40th reunion: Carroll High School’s class of 1979 will celebrate its 40-year reunion at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, at The Lucky Moose (“Luckys”), 622 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Classmates, their guest and teachers are invited. Additional details to follow.
22. Sept.
Senior Saints in concert: Leo United Methodist Church, 13527 Leo Road, Leo-Cedarville. 4:30 p.m. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
26. Sept.
Senior Saints in concert: Mount Calvary Lutheran McSeniors Program, 1819 Reservation Drive, Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
27. Sept.
Fish fry: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Mizpah Shrine Center, 1015 Memorial Way, Fort Wayne. Adults $10, ages 10 and younger $5.
28. Sept.
Art at the Riverside: The annual Art at the Riverside event will return to Riverside Gardens in Leo-Cedarville, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The event is a juried art show sponsored by the Leo-Cedarville Foundation to showcase area artists and to provide scholarships to local students pursuing careers in the arts. There will also be food trucks, live entertainment and children’s art and activities.
5. Oct.
Miami Indian Heritage Days: Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, 1-4 p.m. Adults $7, ages 65+ and 3-17 $5, members and children 2 and younger free. A guided tour of the house is included. Today, the Miami Indian Alliance of Miami Indians will present wiikiammi cattail matting at the longhouse.
11. Oct.
Fish and tenderloin fry: Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne. 4:30-7 p.m. $9 adults, $5 children. All-you-can-eat fish and pork tenderloin with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee. Full service bar available with German and domestic beer, wine and other beverages and soft drinks. Live German music. Sponsored by Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor.
17. Oct.
Senior Saints in concert: First Assembly of God, 1400 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne. 12:20 p.m. Enter through Door 5. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
18. Oct.
Fish fry: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Mizpah Shrine Center, 1015 Memorial Way, Fort Wayne. Adults $10, ages 10 and younger $5.
20. Oct.
Senior Saints in concert: Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St., Grabill. 6 p.m. The choir’s 84 members, ages 62 to 94, represent 33 churches. The theme this season is “Senior Saints Celebrate American Holidays.” The choir is sponsored by Grabill Missionary Church.
8. Nov.
Fish and tenderloin fry: Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne. 4:30-7 p.m. $9 adults, $5 children. All-you-can-eat fish and pork tenderloin with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee. Full service bar available with German and domestic beer, wine and other beverages and soft drinks. Live German music. Sponsored by Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor.
