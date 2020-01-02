2. Jan.
Blood donation opportunity: Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1505 Bethany Lane, Fort Wayne. Noon-6 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
Blood donation opportunity: First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St., Fort Wayne. Noon-6 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
Blood donation opportunity: Monroville EMS, 103 S. Water St., Monroeville. 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
3. Jan.
Epiphany concert: St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. No charge. All are invited to an Epiphany concert. Members of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic will assist in celebrating the 10th day of Christmas with beautiful music. There will be a reception in the gathering space after the concert.
4. Jan.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
5. Jan.
Organ scholarship recipient recitals: The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1102 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne. 3 p.m. Reception to follow at 5 p.m. Recitals feature the recipients of the Ator/AGO Scholarships through the Fort Wayne Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. For a link to the program, visit fortwayneago.com.
“Classic Restaurants of Fort Wayne”: The History Center, 302 E. Berry St., Fort Wayne. 2 p.m. Free to the public. Keith Elchert and Laura Weston present this lecture as part of the George R. Mather Lecture Series.
Blood donation opportunity: Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church/School, 860 E. Cherry St., Huntington. 7:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
7. Jan.
Appleseed Quilt Guild: Classic Café Event Center, 4832 Hillegas Road, Fort Wayne. Social time at 6:30 p.m., meeting starts at 7 p.m. The Appleseed Quilt Guild is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the art of quilting and providing an opportunity for sharing ideas and learning new techniques. Membership is open to anyone interested in quilts or quilting. Annual dues are $3, with special rates for age 17 and younger.
9. Jan.
Blood donation opportunity: Churubusco United Methodist Church, 750 N. Main St., Churubusco. 1-6 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
Blood donation opportunity: Micropulse, 5865 E. Indiana 14, Columbia City. Noon-4 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
10. Jan.
Fish fry and pork tenderloins: Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor at Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne. 4:30-7 p.m. $10 for adults, $5 for children. All-you-can-eat fish and pork tenderloin with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee. Full service bar available with German and domestic beer, wine and other beverages and soft drinks. Live German music.
11. Jan.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
12. Jan.
Cabaret Knight: Bishop Luers High School, 330 E. Paulding Road, Fort Wayne. Doors open 4 p.m., dinner served 5 p.m., entertainment 5-7 p.m. Tickets discounted through Jan. 9; for an order form, contact Colleen Mitchell, ccmitch.serendipity@gmail.com or Carrie Monnier, cbmonnier@gmail.com. Tickets at the door $20 for ages 13 and older, $10 for ages 4-12, free to ages 3 and younger. This fundraiser showcases various small-group talents, a barbecue dinner and a silent auction. The evening includes the inaugural 2020 performances of the Knight Stars and the Minstrels show choir groups.
Blood donation opportunity: St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 315 S. Line St., Columbia City. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
13. Jan.
Blood donation opportunity: Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St., Grabill. 2-8 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
14. Jan.
Blood donation opportunity: Evangelical United Methodist Church,. 1000 Flaxmill Rod, Huntington. 1-6:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
Blood donation opportunity: Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry St., Fort Wayne. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
18. Jan.
Tuffy’s Trivia Night: Bishop Dwenger High School, 1300 E. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne. 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person or $150 per team of 10 players. Carry-in food OK; cash bar available. Must be 21 or older to attend. Register online at www.bishopdwenger.com/trivianight or call Molly Schreck at 496-4775.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
Sports card show: Ramada Plaza, 305 E. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Dealers from the tri-state area will sell, buy and swap sport cards and other cards and collectibles. Visitors may bring items for appraisal. For more information, contact Brian Mayne at 260-824-4867 or mscards@icloud.com.
24. Jan.
Mizpah Shrine Circus & Fair: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. Tickets $14, $16, $18 or $22. Visit mizpahshrinecircus.com, call 260-422-7122, or visit the Shrine Circus ticket office nearby at 1015 Memorial Way.
25. Jan.
Mizpah Shrine Circus & Fair: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. Shows today at 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets $14, $16, $18 or $22. Visit mizpahshrinecircus.com, call 260-422-7122, or visit the Shrine Circus ticket office nearby at 1015 Memorial Way.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
26. Jan.
Mizpah Shrine Circus & Fair: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. Shows today at 1 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. Tickets $14, $16, $18 or $22. Visit mizpahshrinecircus.com, call 260-422-7122, or visit the Shrine Circus ticket office nearby at 1015 Memorial Way.
31. Jan.
Children’s carnival: St. Joseph Hessen Cassel, 11521 Old Decatur Road, South, Fort Wayne. 6-8 p.m. This fundraiser offers children’s games, face painting and more. Food will be available for purchase.
1. Feb.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
2. Feb.
Free public lecture: The History Center, 302 E. Berry St., Fort Wayne. 2 p.m. Anthony L. Conley will present “War as a Tool for Group Uplift: African Americans and War, Part II: 1941-1975.” The lecture is part of the George R. Mather Lecture Series.
4. Feb.
Appleseed Quilt Guild: Classic Café Event Center, 4832 Hillegas Road, Fort Wayne. Social time at 6:30 p.m., meeting starts at 7 p.m. The Appleseed Quilt Guild is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the art of quilting and providing an opportunity for sharing ideas and learning new techniques. Membership is open to anyone interested in quilts or quilting. Annual dues are $3, with special rates for age 17 and younger.
8. Feb.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
14. Feb.
Fish fry and pork tenderloins: Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor at Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne. 4:30-7 p.m. $10 for adults, $5 for children. All-you-can-eat fish and pork tenderloin with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee. Full service bar available with German and domestic beer, wine and other beverages and soft drinks. Live German music.
15. Feb.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
22. Feb.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
29. Feb.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
1. March
Free public lecture: The History Center, 302 E. Berry St., Fort Wayne. 2 p.m. Don Doxsee presents “A History of the Allen County Bar and Courts, 1824-2019 .” The author will be available for a book signing. The lecture is part of the George R. Mather Lecture Series.
3. March
Appleseed Quilt Guild: Classic Café Event Center, 4832 Hillegas Road, Fort Wayne. Social time at 6:30 p.m., meeting starts at 7 p.m. The Appleseed Quilt Guild is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the art of quilting and providing an opportunity for sharing ideas and learning new techniques. Membership is open to anyone interested in quilts or quilting. Annual dues are $3, with special rates for age 17 and younger.
7. March
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
13. March
Fish fry and pork tenderloins: Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor at Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne. 4:30-7 p.m. $10 for adults, $5 for children. All-you-can-eat fish and pork tenderloin with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee. Full service bar available with German and domestic beer, wine and other beverages and soft drinks. Live German music.
10. April
Fish fry and pork tenderloins: Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor at Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne. 4:30-7 p.m. $10 for adults, $5 for children. All-you-can-eat fish and pork tenderloin with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee. Full service bar available with German and domestic beer, wine and other beverages and soft drinks. Live German music.
8. May
Fish fry and pork tenderloins: Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor at Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne. 4:30-7 p.m. $10 for adults, $5 for children. All-you-can-eat fish and pork tenderloin with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee. Full service bar available with German and domestic beer, wine and other beverages and soft drinks. Live German music.
