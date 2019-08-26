LIGONIER — The Leo volleyball team went 2-2 during Saturday’s West Noble Invite.
The Lions opened play with a victory over Northridge in straight sets, 25-15, 25-13. Brooke Smith led the Lions’ offense with 11 kills, while Lauren Wertman collected three aces. Ryan Rednour and Smith each had nine digs in the win.
The Lions followed up with a two-set victory over Bishop Luers, 25-17, 25-19. Smith delivered another 11-kill performance while grabbing 10 digs. Rednour led Leo’s defense with 13 digs, and Avery Yoder scored seven points from behind the serve line.
The team’s final two matches were losses — first against Heritage (25-21, 22-25, 15-17) and then against 3A state-ranked Bishop Dwenger (25-17, 25-17). Smith had a tournament-high 19 kills against Heritage, adding to six blocks and eight digs.
