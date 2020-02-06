The Valdes family launched its taco truck, Isabel’s Tacos, in 2014 with a passion for scratch cooking and fresh ingredients. Those values set the stage for the taco truck’s success and are the foundation of the family’s new Grabill restaurant, which opened its doors Jan. 13.
The menu offers a wide variety of Mexican fare including tacos, tortas, burritos, tamales and elote — corn garnished with mayonnaise, cheese, chili powder and lime.
Customer Frances Guzman, of Fort Wayne, visited Isabel’s Tacos with a friend shortly after the restaurant opened. They had an appointment in Grabill around lunch time and when she Googled places to grab a bite, she was excited to see the restaurant was open. She was already familiar with the taco truck from festivals in Fort Wayne.
“I’ve had the food truck before, so I said, ‘Let’s go there!’” she said.
Isabel Valdes, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Isai, said business has been steady since they opened their doors.
“It’s really nice because some people come from Ohio, downtown Fort Wayne, Harlan,” she said.
The couple runs the restaurant with the help of their three children Angela, 17, a student at Leo High School, Azucena, 18, who serves in the U.S. Army, and Eduardo, 23, a student at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
What makes the restaurant special, Isabel said, is that the food is made to order with fresh ingredients. Making tortillas from scratch is a source of pride because not many restaurants do that, Eduardo said.
“It’s (my parents’) way of standing aside from everyone else,” he said.
He explained that it was his father’s love for cooking that led the family to start a taco truck, but it was the family’s perseverance that allowed it to grow and eventually become a brick-and-mortar restaurant.
“With the taco truck, the first days we opened, we didn’t sell a single taco,” he said. “It discouraged them, but my mom and dad were like, ‘We’ve got to keep at it. We started this thing. We have to keep going.’”
A year later, they had developed a base of regular customers and were being asked to do catering gigs. Customers often asked when they were going to open a restaurant.
Isabel and Isai bought a piece of land on Main Street in Grabill and started building. Often, they were doing the work with their own hands. Isabel remembers being on site at 2 o’clock in the morning putting up a wall.
“Everything that’s here is because of that little taco truck,” Eduardo said, gesturing to the restaurant around him.
Right now, only the first floor of the restaurant is being utilized, but the family plans to eventually use the second floor for additional seating and private events.
Opening the restaurant in Grabill was important to Isabel and Isai, who both immigrated to the United States from Mexico. They had lived in Fort Wayne, but when their children were just a few years old, they decided to move to Grabill to raise their family. They have enjoyed living in a small town and have made many friends in the community over the years.
As the family business transitioned from a taco truck to a full-service restaurant, it experienced some setbacks along the way such as needing to repair kitchen equipment and dealing with customers who are unhappy with the wait times.
“They try to make everything from scratch,” Eduardo said. “Usually that takes a little longer and people aren’t used to that here.”
It’s been an adjustment, but the customer reviews on the restaurant’s Facebook page have been mainly positive.
Isabel’s Tacos is located at 13329 Main St., Grabill. The restaurant is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and closed Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.