The board of directors of The Literacy Alliance has named Melinda Haines as the new chief executive officer of the nonprofit organization.
With more than 30 years of experience in a variety of education, business and nonprofit settings, Haines brings extensive communication, administration and collaboration skills to the CEO position, which oversees the implementation of a comprehensive organizational strategy. For the past eight years, she has served as the director of the Purdue Fort Wayne Community Arts Academy. She holds a bachelor of arts in English from Kenyon College and a master of business administration from Purdue Global. Haines has lived most of her adult life in Fort Wayne and is married with two grown daughters.
Haines replaces Mike Landram, who started as workforce development director at the Steuben County Economic Development Corp. in September.
Formed as Three Rivers Literacy Alliance in 1988 as the result of a merger of two other literacy organizations, today The Literacy Alliance is housed at The Summit and continues in its mission to end illiteracy by teaching adults through learning centers, literacy programs, and tutoring services that empower individuals to succeed at work, at home, and in the community. To date, The Literacy Alliance has served more than 15,000 adults and helped more than 2,000 of them earn their high school equivalency diploma.
Board chair Drew Dunlavy said in the announcement, “We had a particularly strong group of applicants from across a broad spectrum of backgrounds, bringing considerable strengths to the table. Made difficult by the high quality of candidates, after the process of interviews, evaluation, deliberation and more deliberation, the search committee recommended Melinda to the board of directors. She received enthusiastic support from the board.”
Haines began full-time duties Feb 3.
