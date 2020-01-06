INDIANAPOLIS — Claudia Duncan, Miss Vanderburgh County, was crowned the 62nd Indiana State Fair Queen on Sunday at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center.
Miss Indiana State Fair 2020 was selected over 83 other contestants after three days of judging. The Indiana State Fair Queen plays a key role in promoting the Indiana State Fair by traveling at least 10,000 miles during June and July to approximately 45 counties in preparation for the Indiana State Fair, Aug. 7-23, 2020.
Devin Hindes, Miss Newton County, was named Miss Congeniality.
Duncan, from Evansville, graduated as valedictorian of Mater Dei High School and attends Purdue University majoring in Data Science. She is involved in the Honors Mentor Program, the Women in Science Mentor Program, and is a peer consultant at the Center for Career Opportunities. In her hometown, she is a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church and gives back to 4-H as a project superintendent. She is a 10-year 4-H member and recipient of the Tenure Award.
She is the fourth representative from Vanderburgh County to be crowned Miss Indiana State Fair following Karen Kosester, 1974; Tate Fritchley, 2016; and Becca Lax, 2017.
The Top 10 finalists include: 1st runner-up, Grace McCoy, Miss Elkhart County; 2nd runner-up, Devin Hindes, Miss Newton County; 3rd runner-up, Catherine Hall, Miss Shelby County; 4th runner-up, Danielle Perry, Miss Posey County; and Elyona Dobrodt, Miss St. Joseph County; Ellen Rohr, Miss Parke County; Jessica Bradford, Miss Warrick County; Abbigail Sprong, Miss Delaware County; and Riley Lamb, Miss Boone County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.