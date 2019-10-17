Pumpkins of every shape, color, size and price await at Cedar Creek Produce, where the corn trail and games continue into very early November.
Amy Slentz owns the attraction at 11709 Clay St., “in the Cedarville part of Leo-Cedarville.”
At the front edge of the property, pumpkins and corn shocks invite visitors to browse and buy fall decorations. “We have every kind of pumpkin and straw decoration that you need. Lots and lots of kinds,” Slentz said. All the pumpkins are grown right on the farm.
“We have a new little yellow pumpkin this year, a pie size yellow, which looks really nice with the orange and white,” she said.
“We have weird and warted types. They’re always making new things and we’re always trying new pumpkins.”
Prices range from 50-cents to $20-plus. The price $28 is written in black marker on an 81-pound pumpkin. “Every pumpkin out here in the front yard is priced,” Slentz said. “We just do that so there are no questions and you know what you’re getting before you get to the checkout stand.”
“We also have apple cider slushies,” Slentz added.
Beyond the produce stand, paying guests will find a corn trail filled with activities. “We give you a paper with a seek-and-find so they can go back and see if they find all the inflatables,” Slentz said.
“And there’s a corn box, which is the size of an old grain wagon. We have corn hole games, we have the ladder golf game, the pumpkin checkers and tic-tac-toe. And then we have inflatables for the little kids 5 and under and a straw tractor which you can climb up into but we prefer not onto.
“It’s $5 for everyone who is 4 years old and older including adults.”
Just to the south is a pick-your-own-pumpkin area. “It’s free to go out to it, the pumpkins are the smaller size, and it’s only a dollar if you if you choose one of the pumpkins,” Slentz said.
During this peak season, extra parking space is available cross the road.
Hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m-6 p.m. Sunday. “And we do accept credit cards,” Slentz said.
Slentz said the attractions will be open through Halloween and pumpkins probably will be available through that first weekend of November. “But it’s not going to be as formal,” she said.
The attractions don’t open to the public until 10 a.m. because that time is reserved for the many school groups that visit Cedar Creek Produce. A few such time slots remain open this season, Slentz said.
She acknowledged that coordinating so many features is a lot of work. “We always appreciate parents who supervise their children,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.