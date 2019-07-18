ALLEN COUNTY — Eight Allen County 4-H members were named Top or Honor Achievers this year. The group will be honored during a special event at this year’s Allen County Fair at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Two individuals were named Top Achievers this year — Colleenia Shirey, an incoming senior at Leo High School, and Kayla Bunkowske, a Wayne High School graduate who will attend Indiana Tech this fall. Colleenia Shirey is the daughter of Mike and Lisa Shirey of New Haven. She is a nine-year member of the 4-H Marion BG’s Club based out of Hoagland. Kayla Bunkowske, daughter of Ted and Tamara Hostetler of Fort Wayne, is a 10-year member of the Pleasant Pals 4-H Club.
The following six individuals were named 2019 Honor Achievers:
Alexander Chmiel
Alexander Chmiel is the son of Dave and Liz Chmiel of Fort Wayne. He is a nine-year member of the Cedar Creeek Companions 4-H Club. Chmiel will be a senior at Carroll High School this fall.
Gloria Coolman
Gloria Coolman is the daughter of Brad and Shindok Coolman of Fort Wayne. She is an eight-year member of the Cedar Creek Companions 4-H Club. Coolman will be a junior at Leo High School this fall.
Megan Flesher
Megan Flesher is the daughter of Jim and Mindy Flesher of Fort Wayne. She is an eight-year member of the Three Rivers Rabbit Raisers 4-H Club. Flesher will be a junior at Northrop High School this fall.
Madison Grime
Madison Grime is the daughter of Mark and Laura Grime of Fort Wayne. She is a 10-year member of the Perry Boosters 4-H Club. Grime graduated from Carroll High School this year and will attend Indiana University in the fall.
Claudia Lee
Claudia Lee is the daughter of Barry Lee and Lynelle Holloway of Fort Wayne. She is an eight-year member of the Aboite Homesteaders 4-H Club. Lee will be a junior at Homestead High School this fall.
Madilyn Malcolm
Madilyn Malcolm is the daughter of Sam and Jonell Malcolm of Garrett. She is an eight-year member of the Eel River 4-H Club. Malcolm will be a junior at Garrett High School in the fall.
Top achievers each receive a $1,000 scholarship for further education, sponsored by Heartland REMC and Allen County 4-H Clubs. Top Achievers and Honor Achievers are selected each year based on their cumulative 4-H record. Members can only receive each honor once. During the Allen County Fair, the Top and Honor Achievers will assist with 4-H special events and the 4-H livestock shows by handing out ribbons and awards.
