The Fort Wayne Arts Festival will gather more than 30 visual artists and 10 musical offerings to Jefferson Pointe on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7 and 8.
This juried outdoor show, known for featuring local and regional talent, will showcase artists offering works in clay, fiber, wood, glass, photography/digital, printmaking, sculpture, jewelry, assemblage, encaustic, drawing, oil/acrylic, watercolor and mixed media.
Saturday hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., with a concert from 6-8 p.m. Sunday hours are noon-5 p.m.
Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center is at 4130 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne.
Sponsors for 2019 are Sweetwater Sound Inc; Myers & Hayden Insurance Inc., and PyleStyle Events.
Artists’ tents will be located at the center courtyard fountain.
This year’s Festival Concert hosted by NIPR’s Julia Meek returns with live original music by local and area musicians performing Saturday night. Acoustic musicians will perform throughout the day Saturday and Sunday.
The music schedule follows:
Saturday, Sept. 7: Acoustic
1-2 p.m., Jane Heald (solo cello)
2-3 p.m., Trinell Armour & Michael Patterson (vocal/guitar duo)
3-4 p.m., Cassie Beer (solo vocal/guitar)
4-5 p.m., Jaina Berry and Olivia Morris
6-8 p.m., Festival concert: Jess Flame Thrower (solo vocal/guitar); Melissa McCann (vocal/guitar duo); Sunny Taylor (solo vocal/guitar); Carolyn Martin, (vocal/guitar/bass duo)
Sunday, Sept. 8
1 p.m., Drum Circle
2 p.m., Ukulele Club
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.