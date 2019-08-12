FORT WAYNE — Homestead’s golf team is off to a fiery start to the season, posting big wins in early invitationals.
That’s no big surprise, as the Spartans began the season ranked fourth in the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association preseason poll.
The Spartans took a dominating win in the Huntington North Invitational, scoring a 293 — 60 strokes ahead of second-place Bishop Dwenger.
Homestead had five of the top six golfers. Maddie Dabagia was medalist with a 70, followed by Morgan Dabagia in second with a 72.
Simone Senk shot a 73 to place third and Megan Yoder carded a 78 to finish fourth. Olivia Render rounded off the Spartans’ scoring with an 82 to place sixth.
Dwenger’s Rachel Landstoffer shot an 80 to break up the Spartans’ scorers.
Also competing in the invite were Carroll (3rd), Wawasee (4th), Leo (5th), Wabash (6th), Northfield (7th), Huntington North (8th), Concordia (9th), Oak Hill (10th), Snider (11th) and Northrop (12th).
The girls blew away all opponents in their own invitational last week, posting an 18-hole score of 292 at Chestnut Hills Golf Course.
Their closest opponent was Penn with a 330, followed by Northridge with a 365.
Made Dabagia led the Spartans with a 69 on the par-72 course, followed by Morgan Dabagia with a 73.
Yoder and Senk both shot 75s and Render rounded off the Spartans’ scoring with a 77.
The girls compete at Zionsville this weekend.
