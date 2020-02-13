Almost 50 show choir ensembles from as far away as West Virginia will perform Friday and Saturday at Homestead High School.
Homestead assistant choir director Andrew Sherman said the Homestead Classic Showcase is the largest show choir festival in the nation. "What makes it the largest is the number of performance slots we have available," Sherman said. "Every single one of them is full. It turns out to 46 groups." He added that other competitions may have similar total numbers of students.
"It's awesome," Sherman said. "It's also very stressful because we've been planning for this event since about July."
"It's going to be great for our area," he said. "It's going to bring a lot of business to the southwest part of town. We've got five groups staying at hotels. We've got judges in from all over; we've got one coming in from Iowa this year. It brings a very nice spotlight on Homestead."
He said Custom Sound Designs of New Haven will set up the Homestead gym for the competition. "When you walk into the gym you won't even know it's a gym," he said. "They did our event last year and this year we're taking it up even another notch."
Choirs will converge from across Indiana, Illinois and Ohio, with two coming from West Virginia. Sherman said Hurricane (W.Va.) High School will have the longest drive.
Nine middle school groups will compete beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.
Saturday, starting at 7:30 a.m., 23 high school mixed groups, 10 women's groups and one men's group will perform. Homestead's own Class Royale mixed show will perform last, at 11:15 p.m.
Admission is $10 for the day show only, $15 for both the day and night shows. Children 5 and under are admitted free.
Fort Wayne area choirs performing Friday evening include Shawnee, Miami, Carroll, Memorial Park, Maple Creek, Churubusco and Woodside middle schools.
Saturday's groups include New Haven Symphonic Fusion (9:30 a.m.), Woodlan Warrior Ambition (10:30 a.m.), North Side Wave of Distinction (11 a.m.), Bishop Luers Minstrels (2:15 p.m.), Bishop Dwenger Summit Sound (3:15 p.m.), Norwell Knight Moves (4:51 p.m.), Churubusco New Era (4:45 p.m.), Northrop Mystique (7:30 a.m.), Bishop Luers Knight Stars (8 a.m.), Bishop Dwenger Elegance (8:30 a.m.), Norwell Knight Stars (10:30 a.m.), Huntington North Viking Volume (11 a.m.), Northrop Allure (1:45 p.m.), Homestead Elite (5:30 p.m.), and Homestead Class Royale (11:15 p.m.).
Preliminary awards will be presented at 5:50 p.m. Saturday. A dinner break will follow. The Spartan Spotlight winner will be presented at 6:30 p.m., followed by the male and female solo competition winners, and then finalists in two categories.
Host Homestead choirs perform in exhibition, receiving judges' ratings but not competing for placement or trophies.
Arrive early for the latest program information. Get the latest details at showchoir.com.
Elite, Homestead's women's choir, will present a show based on visions. "So we took '2020.' We're not going with eye charts and fake glasses," Sherman said. "But all of their songs have to do with premonition, foresight and future. The first song they open with is 'Of One Vision' by Queen, and second is 'Eye on It' which is a TobyMac song and then our ballad with 'Someone to Watch Over Me.' We come into 'Suddenly I See,' which is a pretty popular song and then we close with a song called 'Eye to Eye' from the 'Goofy Movie,' which is really popular."
Sherman said each song lasts 2 and a half to 3 minutes, so the full show runs about 16 or 17 minutes. Shows are presented at 30-minute intervals, which includes time to set up sets, perform and remove sets.
He said mixed choir Class Royale's show does not have a specific theme. Sherman and choir director Curtis Shaw "picked five songs that we really love, and we think they are going to showcase our students and we really like the variety of movement that we have without having a themed show," Sherman said. "The songs are 'Let Us Entertain You,' and it's definitely not the one that you are familiar with from 'Gypsy.' The second is an old jazz swing class made popular by Linda Eder called 'One Bad Habit.' Their ballad is a kind of a gospel feel sing called 'If I Own Today.' Then we go into a very modern new hip hop R&B girls number which is 'Worship' by the popular artist Lizzo, and then our close is a mashup of three songs. We start with 'A Higher Love' and then we go into 'Love Can Move Mountains.' "
Sherman said the choirs are backed by the same band, Anonymous Blue, under the direction of Bryen Warfield. "Their first time out this year at Bishop Dwenger they got grand champion band,' Sherman said.
"We want folks to come out, for the showcase in particular," Sherman said. "If you're not doing anything this weekend this is going to be the place to be. You walk into a show choir invitational and you can feel the energy, you can feel the electricity, and the kids are having a fantastic time and they're doing something that they love."
He said groups from different schools form bonds at the festivals. "If one group is struggling or having an issue I've seen how other groups will come in to their aid," he said. "So having all these types of individuals and educators come into our building is a very exciting thing to happen."
Warfield said directing Anonymous Blue is a distinct experience. "It's very different than anything else I've gotten to do here because there's another live element that we have to work with, and the vocalists and the choreography," he said. "The process of teaching is the same but tying in with the vocal element, that's different."
The students handle the challenge well, he said.
Homestead is performing at home this weekend, but the program got a huge boost this year for the frequent travels that are involved.
Shambaugh and Sons, Fort Wayne, donated a 47-foot-long semi-trailer for those travels.
"We travel with so much equipment — band equipment and backdrops and costumes and all that," Sherman said. "We have a couple of department trailers that are 26-foot-long and we were stacking things on top of each other. So at the first parent meeting I asked if anyone has any connections to someone who would rent us a trailer for the season. And then graciously enough Shambaugh and Sons said 'We have a yard full of them, why don't we just give you one?'
"Curtis and I were so thankful, so surprised.
"It was in great shape. The only thing we had to do was paint it and put our logo in it."
