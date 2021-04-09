In an instant, Keegan Ferrell watched his chances on the television show “The Voice” dashed before his eyes when he was not chosen as the winner of his battle round.
But Nick Jonas had different plans.
Ferrell, a 2017 Homestead High School graduate, has been competing on NBC's “The Voice,” and his episode of the battle round aired April 5. He sang a duet with his teammate Jordan Matthew Young. The song his coach Blake Shelton chose for them was “Calling All Angels” by Train.
While Ferrell focuses more on the pop genre, his partner is more interested in country and rock. The song they sang was a rock song.
After the performance was complete, Shelton chose Young to move forward in the competition. But as Ferrell was walking off the stage, something happened that he was not expecting.
Jonas, one of the three other coaches, chose to use his only steal on Ferrel and added him to his team.
During the deliberation stage after the song was over, Jonas commented on how much Ferrell improved and how great a job he did, but that he would ultimately choose Young. But it was all part of his master plan.
“I did what I call the Blake Shelton misdirect here,” Jonas said. “I made it clear that I would go for Jordan to get him to commit to that so that I could execute my real plan, which was to steal Keegan.”
He went on to explain why he chose Ferrell.
“Keegan, knowing that you love music production, it means that you are a hard worker,” Jonas said. “So I’m excited to work with you. Let’s do this. Welcome to Team Nick.”
Ferrel said the experience was nerve-wracking but worth it.
“I obviously thought I was done, so my reaction that you saw on TV was definitely very genuine and true to what happened because I thought for sure once Blake said that Jordan won that it was over,” Ferrell said.
“It was kind of a moment where your heart sinks, and you’re super happy,” Ferrell said. “I was super happy for Jordan, obviously, but I walked off stage and thought it was over. But it was so relieving and so exciting when I heard that button sound because I had new life and new breath in my lungs.”
He said he was more relieved than any other emotion that day.
“It was a lot more anxiety than I had bargained for, but it worked out,” Ferrell said.
Ferrell admitted he did not know the song he was assigned to sing, which was difficult.
“I try to be someone who, with things I can’t control, gives it all I can and make the most of it, and that’s what I did with that song,” Ferrell said. “I’m not going to say I hated it or anything. I didn’t love the song. I hadn’t heard it before, to be honest. I listened to it and thought this is something that is not usually what I sing, but it’s going to be a challenge, and I love a good challenge.”
He said this song wasn’t something that he would normally listen to, let alone sing, but that’s the nature of the show.
“You’re going to be stretched; we signed up for that,” Ferrell said. “We knew that would be the case coming in, and that’s how you get better. I was really looking forward to it, honestly. I grew to like it. I just wanted to learn from it and take the challenge and get better from it and rise to the occasion.”
Ferrell compared his two coaches.
“Nick is great,” Ferrell said. “They are definitely a lot different. I think Blake is kind of a goofball. He’s funny. He’s this guy that has been in the industry a lot longer than Nick has because Nick is not much older than I am. Nick is just this young, talented, hungry pop star. He’s been doing music since he was a teenager with The Jonas Brothers.”
He’s excited that he has had the opportunity to work with both coaches during this process.
“I think they both bring in a ton of experience,” Ferrell said. “Nick has been in the industry since probably 16 years old. But they are both incredible mentors and both really humble guys who want to encourage and mentor young artists. I’m actually really happy that I have now had the chance to work with two of them. That was something I didn’t expect going into the process.”
Ferrell was so happy to have Shelton as a coach, but he thinks Jonas will be a better fit for him moving forward in the competition.
“I remember texting my mom after saying that it was fun being with Blake, but I actually think Nick might suit me better,” Ferrell said. “I think Nick’s style and being a pop artist is more of where I’m going towards. Obviously, I’m not wanting to sing country music going forward in my career.”
According to Ferrell, the next step in the competition is the knockout round. Instead of singing a duet, each person sings their own full song, and each coach will decide who will perform on the live show in a few weeks.
Ferrell said he believes that the knockout round episodes will air April 19, April 26 and May 3.
“I am just super grateful to be moving on,” Ferrell said. “It was a great feeling knowing that Nick believed in me enough to use his one and only steal on me. Kind of how like Blake used his last spot on me, and that meant a lot to me. For Nick to use his only steal this season on me, that was definitely a huge honor, and I didn’t expect that. That was something that made the experience even more memorable.”
