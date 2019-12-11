FORT WAYNE — Just four matches into the 2019-2020 season, the Carroll Chargers varsity wrestling team marked another win, hosting the Homestead Spartans last week.
Charger head coach Dan Briggs was all smiles Wednesday night as Carroll won 45-16 over the Spartans, bringing Carroll to a 2-0 record.
“We’re seeing some aggressive wrestling ... kids are going after moves ... they’re doing what we want them to do,” Briggs said. “We still know we’ve got things to work on. We’re still trying to get the kinks out and work out — just work out the things we need to do — move-wise, technique-wise, conditioning.
“I think we’re doing pretty well for our start.”
Briggs said Ben Stoffer came up big for Carroll. Stoffer’s win at 113 pounds over Thomas Herman gave the Chargers momentum starting in the second match.
“That was a big win for him.” Briggs said.
The Spartans weren’t giving up just yet, as Giovanni Arsini scored four takedowns in the first period, two in the second and three more in the third with Arsini bringing the Spartans to a four point lead, 7-3, over the Chargers at the end of the 120-pound match.
A win in the 126-pound weight class restarted Carroll’s momentum, as Julian Hicks pinned Homestead’s Easton Arsini with 3:58 left in the second period, beginning a six-match win streak that lasted until stand-out Spartan grappler Joe Parrish took to the mat in the 170-pound class.
The 4th ranked wrestler in the state, Parrish pinned Carroll’s Logan Schillereff at 3:44 in the second period, narrowing Carroll’s lead to 27-13.
During Carroll’s run, Jared Landez gained three points for his win over Jaiden Burry in the 132 class.
Ethan Fitch beat Aaron Kistler in the 138-pound weight class, getting his pin with just 3:21 left in the second period.
Evan Ulrick kept the wins coming for Carroll, with a win over Griffin Porter in the 145-pound class, and Donnie Hoffman gaining points via forfeiture along with Scottie Saylor’s win at 160 pounds over Homestead’s Tyler Burris.
The Spartans put a stop to the bleeding with Parrish’s win, then followed with Trey Kreiner taking the 182-pound class over Carroll’s Luke Schwehn to make the score 27-16.
The Chargers proved they weren’t finished yet; however, stopping the Spartan comeback with wins in the last three matches.
A forfeit in the 195-pound weight class gave Matt Lepper points, followed by impressive pins in the both of the next two weight classes.
Charger Kyler Bills pinned Carter Hill with 1:32 remaining in the first period of the 220-pound weight class, and Reeve Muncie pinned Patrick Dolhay at the 2:33-second mark of the 285-pound class, putting an exclamation point on the win for Carroll, 45-16.
For the Spartans, head coach Nathan Devaux will use the match as a teaching moment.
“There’s still a lot we need to work on, “Devaux said. “We have a young lineup and so it’s just a matter of getting these guys some mat time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.