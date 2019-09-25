The Aboite Township Volunteer Fire Department stages only two fundraisers each year, and neither is exclusively about raising money.
The crew pulled together Saturday for Public Safety Day 2019, welcoming the public to the fire station at 11321 Aboite Center Road.
Firetrucks were pulled onto the the front driveway, to make room for dining tables, a silent auction, and instructional vendors inside the station. Children wandered among the maze of the newest, tallest ladder truck, a vintage International Harvester firetruck, a rescue boat and everything between. Kids even climbed into the cabs of some of the trucks, showing off their new plastic fire helmets.
At the east side facing the Homestead High School Ninth Grade Academy, firefighters helped children aim a low-pressure fire hose at a target. Firefighters set flame to a demonstration vehicle and extinguished the fire. They repeated the demonstration two hours later for another audience.
A Lutheran Air helicopter landed far into the lawn and children got to see the air ambulance close-up.
Vendors handed out candy, plastic hats and life-saving reminders for children.
Other lessons were offered for an older audience. Logan Pawlowski of Sportsman’s Warehouse showed and explained home firearm safety devices. Not everyone can afford a gun safe, he said, but no one can afford to ignore safety. A simple lock device will prevent unauthorized access to a handgun. Or the gun can be kept in a metal box no bigger than the gun’s original carton, and that box can be locked with a key.
He took time, too, to call attention to tree stand safety harnesses.
Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officer Bryan Beneke weighed in on the importance of safe tree stands. “The most frequent injury in Indiana hunting is tree stand falls,” said Beneke, who serves the broader Fort Wayne area.
Michelle Stimpson, RN, of Lutheran Trauma Services brought a replica of a human brain and asked everyone to buy and wear helmets when appropriate. She talked about helmet safety and Halloween safety and “anything to keep us all safe, kids and adults both.”
Parkview Trauma Centers brought helmets to help make the case for safety, selling the bicycle, skateboard and other helmets for just $10. That’s Parkview’s cost, said the nurse spokeswoman, who said about 20 helmets were distributed by late afternoon.
Bargain hunters and friends of he fire department watched the silent auction, bidding donated goods to their estimated value and sometimes beyond. A resident of nearby Haverhill subdivision was the high bidder on 11 items. She also won the fundraising drawing, and donated the winnings back to the fire department.
Few passed up the line for Nelson’s Port-a-Pit chicken dinners. The caterer barbecued 1,000 chicken halves for the event.
Besides the Public Safety Day each September, the department also hosts a pancake breakfast each spring. That event also will offer education and a silent auction. The date of the 2020 breakfast will be chosen as spring approaches.
According to Past Chief Chuck Dwyer, the department answered 287 fire runs in a recent 7-month period. The EMS answered more than 600 medical runs from January through August.
About 70 volunteers and paid personnel serve the department. Dwyer said the department is always looking for more firefighters. He suggested anyone interested visit the fire department for details.
