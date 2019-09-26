For the past 40 years Hall’s Restaurant on U.S. 930 in New Haven has been serving up great meals to area residents. It all started when Bud Hall bought the property in 1979 from Kroger when it moved its operation into a brand new store just up the road in Lincoln Plaza.
According to Jeff Hall, vice president of Hall’s and manager of the Commissary located in the building, “where our corporate office is located now used to be a Revco Pharmacy and then it became a Rite Aid Pharmacy. There were four or five houses located on the property back then. The former Surplus Food store and The Journal-Gazette folding room at the north end of the building are presently used by us for storage but are available for leasing.”
The first thing Hall’s did when they moved in was to make a drive-up window for to-go orders at the south end of the building. Things were pretty much the same for many years until a walk-up deli/soup/sandwich shop was put in between the corporate office and the restaurant. That was replaced by the Canal Tap Haus in 2010 featuring a covered outside eating area.
“New Haven has been a great location for us,” Hall said. “The people here are wonderful and we see some of them in here every day. The city has always been easy to work with from the mayor on down through all the departments and if you call with a concern or a problem you actually get to talk with a person. I’ve always been impressed with the community’s resilience after losing International Harvester and the other east-end industries.
“Our business model has always been to provide our customers a full-service menu featuring quality food at a competitive price. Though it has been challenging at times, we’ve been able to maintain that consistency over our four decades here. We’re grateful and privileged to be able to do business in New Haven and we wouldn’t change anything for the world,” he added.
“My personal view of doing business here is that everything is evolving and every day presents a new opportunity to come up with a way to do it better and figure out how to react quicker. We’re proud of what our father started and are dedicated to maintaining our excellent record of good service and reasonable prices.”
The Commissary serves all the Hall’s restaurants in the Fort Wayne area with fresh cut meat, hamburger, cut hash brown potatoes, salad dressings and soups. Inside the building on U.S. 930 are a couple of huge cold storage lockers and storage areas for the things that go into the dressings and soups. Big trucks pull in daily and smaller ones pull out daily with deliveries to the nine Hall’s restaurants. It’s a big operation that is not readily visible to passers-by.
Hall said he was in his early teens when he joined the firm working in the original Commissary on Maumee Avenue at the Stockyards Restaurant. His three sons are Hall’s employees, too. Lester works with him in food purchasing and Max and Thomas are managers at Hall’s original location on Bluffton Road. That store, which was opened in 1946, was renovated last year and curb service was brought back.
